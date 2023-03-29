Top 7 FRM Online Courses With Rankings & Fees

The Financial Risk Manager (FRM) certification, offered by the GARP Institute in the US, is a globally recognized finance qualification that can help you secure your dream job in the Risk management sector.
As the demand for FRM-certified professionals continues to grow, major commercial banks, Hedge Funds portfolio management companies, and other finance-related firms seek their expertise.
FRMs can take on various roles in the finance industry, including Risk Analyst, Investment Associate, portfolio manager, risk manager, and financial advisor, among others. For example, a Risk Manager with FRM credentials, working in a commercial bank would be responsible for deciding whether to offer a loan to a company or note, based upon the variety of risks faced by the said company.
The FRM syllabus is quite technical and challenging to understand if studied independently, making attending classes almost essential.
So here’s a curated a list of Top 7 Online FRM Prep Courses:
1. QuintEdge
This institute tops the list of online FRM prep providers. It was established with a motto of ‘Intuitive Learning’, where the teacher emphasizes deep understanding and practical application of concepts, rather than rote memorization. Their unique approach helps students visualize formulas, leading to a more profound understanding of the curriculum. Quintedge’s online learning portal tends to be the most comprehensive amongst all, with cutting edge learning material, superior quality videos and highly active discussion forum. They claim a whooping pass rate of 92% in their FRM prep course, along with a pass guarantee.
Faculty-
The head faculty, CA Yash Jain is a certified FRM and an Industry expert with rich experience in Valuation, Risk Modeling and Corporate Finance.
Fees-
Rs. 25,000 to 30,000 ($300 to $365)
2. Analyst Prep
If you possess a natural aptitude for Finance and have a genuine desire to learn from seasoned professionals, you can definitely consider AnalystPrep. This advanced learning platform, founded in 2014, offers courses in CFA, FRM, and actuarial sciences. Their ultimate goal is to promote financial literacy by leveraging advanced learning technologies and futuristic study aids. With over 17,000 students enrolled and a overall 56% pass rate, AnalystPrep has become a game-changer in the field of financial education.
Faculty-
Their Head trainer, Professor James Forjan, is PhD in Finance and a CFA. He also has an experience of teaching college-level finance classes for over 23 years.
Fees-
Rs. 33,000 or $399
3. Fintree
Fintree is a well-known Pune based institute for the preparation of Finance related courses such as CFA and FRM. They have detailed and high-quality courses curated for finance aspirants across the country. They provide detailed notes, question banks and revisionary videos to students, which helps them prepare better for the exam. Their unique offerings are ‘commuter notes’ and ‘juice notes’, which also help in end moment revision. They also offer placement services to students through their alumni connections.
Faculty-
Their Lead instructor, Utkarsh jain is both CFA and FRM with 5+ years of teaching experience.
Fees-
Rs. 24,000 to Rs. 48,000 ($292 to $585)
4. EduPristine
With over 10 years of existience, EduPristine is one of the leading provider of accounting and finance training in India. Their comprehensive offerings cover a range of certifications including CFA, FRM, CMA, CPA and Financial Modeling. Beyond theoretical knowledge, they also emphasizes soft-skills training to prepare students for careers in the risk domain. While they do not provide a specific passing rate for their students, the large number of successful alumni speaks for the quality of their programs.
Faculty-
Most of their Faculties are freelancers, and hold FRM Charter themselves. Additionally, they also have decent experience of teaching students in the FRM exam.
Fees-
Rs. 17,000 to Rs. 30,000 ($207 to $365)
5. Fintelligents
Fintelligents was established in 2017, and they have an alumni base of 1000+ students. It was founded by an IIT IIM alumni Kartik Subramanium who has a 5 years of experience in the teaching industry. The teachers at Fintellligents believe in giving personalized attention to the students, and that’s why they have small batch size of upto 10-15 students. You may not have heard of Fintelligents, but they are dedicated about giving great results with each passing attempt.
Faculty-
Ganesh Nayak, the head faculty is a certified FRM with 3+ years of experience in teaching.
Fees-
Rs. 17,000 to Rs. 40,000 ($207 to $486)
6. iPlan Education
iPlan Education is the most experienced FRM preparation provider in India and has earned the trust of thousands of students. Since 2010, the institute has received numerous awards for its exceptional approach to preparing students for finance certifications. Their top-notch video lectures, study materials, and mock exams offer students comprehensive support to succeed. While the average pass rate for FRM is typically between 40% to 50%, iPlan Education boasts an impressive pass rate of 70% to 80%.
Faculty-
Head faculty, Pravin Khetan is an FRM with 5+ years of experience.
Fees-
Rs. 23,400 to Rs. 28,500 ($285 to $345)
7. Miles Education
Miles has recently garnered significant attention, and rightfully so. Widely regarded as a leader in the field of accounting, Miles has earned its reputation not only in India but also in other parts of the world. Their CPA prep course is their most renowned offering, but they have recently added CFA and FRM Prep Courses to their portfolio. Additionally, Miles emphasizes the importance of practical experience, providing students with opportunities to gain real-world experience through internships and practical projects.
Faculty-
Most of their Faculties are FRM Certified.
Fees-
Rs. 40,800 (or $495) for each Part, which also includes Kaplan Schweser Training Material
Conclusion
These are some of the best institutes that can help you with FRM preparation. Along with the institutes, some basic information about the course was provided above. This was to give you an idea of what you must be entering into.
However, doing an FRM course alone never promises a decent job; it actually makes your understanding deeper and enhances your knowledge about an organization's Risks. Although an FRM certification definitely adds points to your CV, you are more likely to get a good job with this certification after you gain real practical skills such as Tableau, Python, Excel etc. Above everything, your knowledge and abilities will take your career to another level.