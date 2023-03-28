Top 7 Online Makeup Courses WithRanking & Fees

Makeup has become an art form and a skill that many people are eager to learn. Whether you are a beginner or a professional makeup artist, there are numerous online makeup courses that can help you enhance your skills and knowledge. With so many options available, it can be challenging to determine which course is right for you.
That's why we've curated a list of the top 7 makeup courses online, taking into account factors such as course content, instructor expertise, and user reviews. Whether you're looking to learn the basics or master advanced techniques, these courses offer comprehensive education and hands-on training that can help you achieve your goals.
So, without further ado, let's dive into the top 7 makeup courses that can help you take your makeup skills to the next level!
1. Cosmup
Cosmup Academy tops the list of online Makeup Artist Courses.The curriculum of their Makeup Artistry Course is most comprehensive & detailed amongst all. It’s suitable for both beginners and experienced makeup artists. The course covers makeup fundamentals, advanced techniques, and working with diverse skin tones and types. Students will learn about color theory, tools, and product selection, as well as professional makeup application for various occasions.
The course includes video lessons, assignments, and personalized feedback from instructors. Additionally, Cosmup Academy offers guidance on building a professional makeup kit, creating a portfolio, and marketing oneself as a makeup artist – which no other course offers.
Faculty-
Cosmup Academy's Comprehensive Makeup Artistry Course is taught by experienced makeup artists with extensive industry experience. Their head instructor is Kelly Gomez, an Indian origin Spanish Makeup Artist with 10+ years in this industry.
Fees-
The course fee for Cosmup Academy's Comprehensive Makeup Artistry Course can range from Rs. 25,000 to 30,000
2. AAFT Online
The AAFT Online Diploma in Makeup Course provides comprehensive training for aspiring makeup artists. Topics covered include makeup theory, skincare, tools and techniques, color theory, corrective makeup, bridal makeup, and fashion makeup. The entirely online program includes video lectures, live Doubt-Clearing Session, and assignments.
Graduates receive a recognized diploma, access to industry-standard products and tools, and guidance from experienced makeup artists. This diploma prepares graduates to work as makeup artists in various settings, including bridal makeup, fashion makeup, film and television.
Faculty-
The faculty comprises notable figures from the beauty industry, including Vidya Tikari, Shagun Gupta, and Neha Valecha, each with over 7 years of experience in the field. They have crafted stunning looks for prominent Bollywood personalities and have participated in international beauty events.
Fee-
The fee for this course is Rs. 95,000
3. Udemy
This course is designed to teach students the skills and techniques needed to become a successful makeup artist, from the basics to advanced masterclass techniques. Students praise the course for its comprehensive coverage of makeup techniques and tools, as well as the instructor's engaging teaching style.
The course covers a wide range of topics, including face shapes, skin types, color theory, makeup tools, and more. Students will learn how to create a variety of makeup looks, including natural, evening, bridal, and editorial looks.
Faculty-
The course is taught by Sara K, a professional makeup artist with over 10 years of industry experience. She has worked with clients such as Vogue Italia, Mercedes-Benz, and others.
Fees-
This course will cost you about Rs.400
4. Online Makeup Academy
The Online Makeup Academy provides a range of courses suitable for both beginners and professionals. Popular courses include the Master Makeup, Special FX, and Hairstyling courses, featuring video lessons, quizzes, assignments, and personalized feedback from instructors. Students receive lifetime access to course materials and a professional certificate upon completion.
OMA also provides guidance on creating a professional portfolio and job placement assistance, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking to pursue a career in makeup artistry.
Faculty-
The Online Makeup Academy features lead makeup instructors who have extensive experience in the industry. For example, Donna Mee, Robert Jones, and Kimberley Bosso have all worked on high-profile projects and are known for their expertise in various areas of makeup artistry.
Fees-
Course fees at OMA range from Rs. 70,000 to Rs. 1,00,000. Payment plans are available to help students manage the cost of their education.
5. QC Makeup Academy
The QC Makeup Academy’s Makeup Artistry course is a self-paced, online course that comes with a physical makeup kit and a digital textbook. Students are assigned a personal mentor who provides feedback and support throughout the course. The course covers basic to advanced makeup application techniques and includes assignments to build a portfolio. Upon completion, students receive a certificate in Makeup Artistry.
Faculty-
Nathan Johnson,the Executive Makeup Artist is an accomplished Artist whose work has been featured in high-profile publications such as Glamour, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, and more. Nathan ensures that all instructional materials align with industry best practices.
Fee-
The fee for this course can cost betweenRs. 81,850 and Rs.1,00,000
6. Bobbi Brown’sMasterClass
The Bobbi Brown’sMasterClass is a comprehensive online makeup course covering 19 video lessons on makeup fundamentals, techniques, and business insights. The course spans over 3 hours and includes topics such as creating flawless skin, mastering eye makeup, and developing a personalized makeup routine.
Students will also learn about essential makeup tools, product selection, and building a professional kit. The course includes interactive assignments, downloadable resources, and access to an exclusive community. Upon completion, students receive a certificate from MasterClass.
Faculty-
Bobbi Brown is a highly respected makeup artist and entrepreneur, known for her successful brand, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics. With over 30 years of industry experience, Bobbi has worked with celebrities, fashion designers, and international beauty brands.
Fees-
The annual membership for MasterClass costs Rs.15,540 which gives you access to their mobile and TV apps, high-definition videos, and downloadable class workbooks.
7. Whizleague
The Whizleague’s Makeup Course covers makeup application and business management in eleven chapters. It teaches students the fundamentals of makeup artistry, including product selection and color theory, how to create specific makeup looks, and how to build client relationships and scale the Makeup business.
You can do all of this at your own pace and participating in interactive learning quizzes. The course aims to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to become successful makeup artists.
Faculty-
Mehak Oberoi will be the faculty for the course. Sheis an acclaimed celebrity makeup artist with over 11 years of experience, having worked on more than 20 Bollywood movies and with top actors like Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif.
Fee-
The Whizleague’s Makeup Course starts at Rs. 499
Conclusion
In conclusion, the world of makeup is constantly evolving, and with so many online makeup courses available, it's now easier than ever to develop your skills and knowledge from the comfort of your own home. From beginner to advanced courses, each of the top 7 makeup courses we've curated offers unique and comprehensive education to help you achieve your goals, whether you're looking to start your career as a professional makeup artist or simply improve your makeup skills for personal use.
We hope that our list helps you find the perfect online makeup course to suit your needs, and that you enjoy your learning journey!