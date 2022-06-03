Top Altcoins for Long-Term Gains: Avalanche (AVAX), Solana (SOL) and RoboApe Token (RBA

The pursuit of fortune and a rise in value motivates most coins to improve themselves. When these cryptocurrencies improve, they become more trustworthy in the eyes of their investors, therefore increasing their appeal.
RoboApe Token (RBA), one of the newest cryptocurrencies, is poised to impress crypto enthusiasts. Its roadmap and one-of-a-kind use case shows a great potential for significant rewards on investment.
Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) are two established platforms focusing on blockchain development.
Let's examine in-depth why each of the three tokens should be included in your portfolio.
Avalanche (AVAX)
Avalanche (AVAX) is a cryptocurrency that enables near-instant smart contract execution. Avalanche, a youngster in the crypto market, has swiftly become a favourite among investors due to its several innovative features.
Even if the introduction of Solana (SOL), another so-called Ethereum killer, overshadowed Avalanche, it continues to be a significant competitor.
The network is a high-performance, scalable, adaptive, and secure blockchain that offers beginner crypto investors several benefits.
Moreover, Avalanche (AVAX) is the fastest smart contract platform in terms of time-to-completion, having the capacity to process up to 4,500 transactions per second (TPS).
Avalaunch is the launchpad for the platform. It is a unique protocol to the Avalanche ecosystem that enables creative and ground-breaking projects with speedy and secure decentralised funding platforms.
AVAX is the utility and governance token of Avalanche. The token may be used, among other things, to supply, mint (reward), and perform transactions.
Solana (SOL)
Since its inception, Solana (SOL) achieved enormous heights and earned the title "Ethereum Killer," as its price increased exponentially. This was due to its ability to meet and surpass several benchmarks for transaction speed and cost-effectiveness by comparison.
Solana's (SOL) participation with Solanart-based NFTs is also a significant contributor to the company's recent success.
Since its inception, Solanart has provided NFT minters with access to its low-cost services. OpenSea, one of the largest marketplaces for NFTs, has just decided to begin testing Solana NFTs.
Solana (SOL) aims to become one of the world's largest platforms for NFTs and other smart contracts, with RoboApe hoping to follow!
RoboApe Token (RBA)
RoboApe (RBA) plans to grow its platform to host eSports competitions. Other cryptocurrencies are also getting involved in eSports via financial backing, support, and betting, as it proves to be a space with a lot of financial potential.
The new platform will be capable of hosting play-to-earn (P2E) games and leagues for players of all ability levels.
These tournaments would provide several financial incentives, such as prize pools and potential sponsorship and endorsement opportunities.
It is clever that RoboApe (RBA) aggregates all of these eSports components in a single location since it allows players to compete in an environment where the currency for participation has already been established.
In addition, as competitions are hosted on an established platform by a community, several protections are already in place to guarantee that competitions and prize money are distributed fairly and according to plan. Furthermore, it delivers remarkable transparency that will revolutionise eSports.
Moreover, eSports are not the only method RoboApe customers may profit from the platform's blockchain technology. RoboApe (RBA) offers extra potential value because of NFT minting and sales assistance.
RoboApe (RBA) and its burgeoning eSports community might be a good starting point for anyone seeking an alternative to the established eSports communities of games, such as Counter-Strike, Overwatch, and League of Legends.
Conclusion
Ultimately, any cryptocurrency may provide large earnings if you have completed your research and determined that it is reliable.
Whether it's Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), or RoboApe (RBA), various cryptocurrencies satisfy a variety of investor requirements. Nonetheless, it is wise to diversify your crypto holdings by investing in different coins.
