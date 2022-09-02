Top Coins to Buy Amid Recession for Bumper Gains: Solana, Polygon, and Big Eyes Coin

Digital currencies have altered the worldwide market. Gone are the days when users could only pay with fiat currency or depend on conventional channels. There are several things individuals may do with the surge in cryptocurrency adoption. Solana (SOL) and Polygon (MATIC) are two of the most essential and well-known coins.
However, there have lately been new cryptocurrencies on the blockchain with unique features and answers to many of the issues that cryptocurrency users encounter. Polygon (MATIC) is one of these coins.
In this article, we'll look at how Big Eyes Coin (BIG), which is now in presale, might be more lucrative than major cryptocurrencies like Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH).
Solana (SOL) - The Speedy Crypto
According to CoinMarketCap, Solana (SOL) is now ranked among one of the top twenty cryptocurrencies. Decentralised apps are supported by the Ethereum-killer coin (dApps). Solana (SOL) enables the development and operation of many projects in the DeFi, GameFi, and NFT marketplaces in its ecosystem.
Solana (SOL) is known for its low transaction fees and quick transaction times, processing over 50,000 transactions per second. Solana (SOL) also offers an NFT marketplace called Solanart, where users may mint, sell, and trade NFTs.
Polygon (MATIC) - The Money-making Platform
Polygon (MATIC) is a layer two scaling solution that works in tandem with Ethereum (ETH) to enable scalability and low-cost transactions to DeFi. MATIC has had a significant positive rise as the Ethereum merger approaches. MATIC is trading at $0.80, well above its 100-day moving average, and bulls are driving it towards the 200-day.
Polygon (MATIC) has had a fascinating few months. MATIC has managed to get into the mainstream by addressing significant difficulties with Ethereum, such as speed and transaction fees, and has been adopted for usage by entertainment giant Disney.
This demonstrates the widespread potential for MATIC and the broader cryptocurrency market, which is also why Polygon prices increased significantly. It still has room to develop, so consider it for your portfolio if you want a strong con in 2022 and beyond.
What is Big Eyes Coin (BIG)?
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aspires to develop a community-driven currency to channel money into the decentralised financial ecosystem. To safeguard an essential element of the global ecosystem, the blockchain network intends to give 5% of its profits to a charity wallet that will finance ocean and marine life conservation activities.
The token's emblem is a big-eyed cat with Japanese animation features. This meme coin deviates significantly from the canine-based canon that has typically served as the basis for many meme coins.
The community will also decide the destiny of the token, and additional activities are planned to draw people and rejuvenate the community. One of these initiatives is the NFT Sushi Crew, in which owners of NFTs inspired by Big Eyes Coin (BIG) can participate in meetings and events, as well as comic books and other material that will build on the Big Eyes Coin setting and characters. Here is your chance to join an exciting new coin and potentially win big in the future.
