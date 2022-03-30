Top Crypto News: Calyx Network ($CLX), Solana ($SOL) and Cardano ($ADA)

This month has been extremely successful for many crypto investors as most continue to profit with recent price growth rates. Despite the rough start at the beginning of the year and the escalating Russian and Ukrainian conflict affecting the crypto sphere, the crypto market continues to be resistant and now thriving more than ever. The overall market capitalization of the industry has finally surpassed 2$ Trillion again this March. Here are three successful coins for this week.
Calyx Network ($CLX)
The Community-driven Calyx Network (CLX) is a project that facilitates multi-blockchain crypto trading and the sourcing of liquidity from diverse liquidity sources. This unique feature allows for its investors to trade and swaps tokens at the cheapest price with minimum effort, as well as switch between the tokens in a single transaction at the best prices amongst all the aggregated liquidity sources (DEXs). The Calyx Network protocol has its own native currency, the Calyx Token ($CLX). It is a community coin and thus, can be administered and governed by investors via CalyxDAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation.
The crowd sale for 1 Calyx ($CLX) token will be priced at $0.10 and the maximum token supply will be 500M. Crypto Investors are certain the price will skyrocket in this initial presale, making it the perfect time to buy.
Solana ($SOL)
Solana (SOL) was officially launched in March 2020 by the Solana Foundation and is an operational open-source project that banks on blockchain technology’s permissionless nature to provide decentralized finance (DeFi) alternatives. This means that it is a blockchain platform that aims to facilitate hosting decentralized creations and applications (dApps); by improving scalability. Solana (SOL) has an innovative hybrid consensus model as it combines proof-of-history (PoH) consensus with the underlying proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus of the blockchain. The Solana Foundation has plans to make decentralized finance accessible on a larger scale, benefiting from small-time traders and institutional traders alike.
The Solana price today is $100,97 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3B. The current market cap is $32.5B and has a circulating supply of 322.7M SOL coins.
Cardano ($ADA)
Cardano ($ADA) takes its name from the 16th-century Italian polymath Gerolamo Cardano and is one of the fastest-growing currencies in the cryptocurrency space. Cardano (ADA) is an open-source blockchain that conducts extensive research which is concentrated on building a scalable, secure and efficient decentralized network. This very intricate systematic approach to blockchain research and development is the foundation of its success as the ecosystem has undergone several upgrades. Cardano currently employs a special dual-layer system architecture that is distinct from most other blockchain platforms. What does this mean to you? Token holders can send and receive transactions almost instantly at low fees.
The Cardano price today is $1,13 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.3B. The current market cap is $38.1M, it has a circulating supply of 33.7B ADA coins and a total supply of 45B ADA coins.
Calyx Network ($CLX)
Crypto analysts affirm that the last weeks of March will be very lucrative to those who invest in the cryptocurrency market, as it is predicted to experience its biggest boom yet of 3$ trillion in value.
Now is the perfect time to invest and especially maximise your potential for gains is to take advantage of presale prices of new cryptos entering the market, such as Calyx Network token ($CLX). The Calyx Token's ($CLX) presale is coming soon and its crowd sale price for 1 $CLX token will amount to $0.10 and all purchases made now will lead to big profits as buying a cryptocurrency in its presale gives you a financial advantage as well as a higher profiting chance.
Solana ($SOL)
The Solana Network is one of the most advanced blockchains in operation currently and Solana ($SOL) is its native token, by which the system operates. The network stands out from its competitors and leading currencies as SOL can currently support transactions per second (TPS). The network's versatile cryptocurrency also allows for its investors to make passive rewards through the network’s delegated staking options. According to the CoinMarketCap.com community, the price growth rate for the Solana ($SOL) coin has been sowing success and it is predicted that the coin will trade at $157.46 by the end of the month.
Cardano ($ADA)
The native token of the Cardano blockchain is ($ADA) and can serve to conduct peer-to-peer transfers across the globe. A successful 57.6% of the total 45B token supply of ($ADA) coins has been distributed to investors through an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) that allowed for the ecosystem to secure $62.2 million in funding.
Not only is the crypto market sentiment for the altcoin industry confident enough to continue fuelling success for coins like Cardano ($ADA), the TVL (Total Market Locked) on this cryptocurrency has been rising massively, reaching a total of more than $300 million in just a few days; luckily for those still looking to invest.
This intensive growth started at the beginning of March when the TVL was still around $130 million. More so, Cardano ($ADA) spiked to a high of $1.13, the highest value it has seen since February 1. This means that ($ADA) rose by over 50% from its lowest level this year and crypto market experts are confident it will continue to do so.
