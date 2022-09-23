Top Crypto Tokens To Help You Avoid Prices Going Down: Supontis, Polkadot, and Tezos

A cryptocurrency is a type of digital money that uses encryption and a decentralized system to keep track of transactions rather than a central authority. Since the inception of blockchain-based cryptocurrency, several projects have achieved massive success which has captured the attention of investors from different fields in the finance sector.
Two popular cryptocurrencies, Polkadot (DOT) and Tezos (XTZ), are frequently mentioned in cryptocurrency news stories. Meanwhile, there are numerous relatively new tokens with brilliant use cases and a supporting community that succeed in the coin market. Supontis (PON), a new cryptocurrency currently on presale, is promising a new era of secure transactions across blockchains. In this article, we will look at the characteristics of Supontis (PON) and determine whether it is suitable for long-term cryptocurrency investment.
Polkadot (DOT)
Polkadot (DOT) is a layer-zero open-source cryptocurrency platform that allows blockchains and decentralized (dApps) apps to communicate and exchange data. The DOT utility token powers the ecosystem. While major blockchain networks like Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) are successful in their own industries, there is no compatibility.
Polkadot (DOT), the world's eleventh largest cryptocurrency, has increased in popularity because of its robust, stable, and secure blockchain infrastructure. Polkadot (DOT), one of the fastest blockchain systems, has already reached an extremely high level as a result of significant investments in the token by various cryptocurrency investors.
Aside from interconnection, Polkadot (DOT) design encompasses the majority of the features offered by other networks, such as scalability, speed, security, and decreased transaction fees. Polkadot (DOT) is a meta protocol that can automatically and effortlessly upgrade its software through on-chain governance based on the decisions of its token holder community.
The Polkadot (DOT) Relay Chain connects public and private chains, permissionless networks, oracles, and future technologies, allowing various blockchains to safely share information and transactions. This is done for three reasons: staking for operations and security, network governance, and bonding currency to connect parachains.
Tezos (XTZ)
Tezos is an open-source, self-governing, decentralized blockchain network. Users can create and develop assets, smart contracts, and applications, and peer-to-peer transactions are faster. The XTZ, otherwise known as Tez, powers Tezos. Tezos, like other leading DeFi projects, will provide users with a variety of decentralized financial and NFT functions.
Tezos (XTZ) also plans to provide a more forward-thinking infrastructure, implying that it will evolve over time without the risk of a hard fork. As a result, the ecologically friendly feature of the product appeals to its customers. XTZ is a governance token with greater importance on the Tezos network. Tezos blockchain was designed to be self-updating without the need for a hard fork; token holders are routinely invited to vote on protocol modifications.
Tezos (XTZ), which is comparable to Ethereum in some ways, is a blockchain platform that focuses on smart contracts. Tezos (XTZ), on the other hand, intends to construct a more sophisticated architecture that can develop and advance over time without the risk of a hard fork. Tezos (XTZ) developers have suggested protocol enhancements, and holders of Tezos (XTZ) can vote on them.
The Tezos (XTZ) blockchain has achieved remarkable success in the NFT market because it is more environmentally friendly and scalable than the Ethereum network, and it has cut mint costs for NFTs by charging lower transaction fees and luring artists and investors.
Supontis (PON)
Supontis (PON) is a decentralized platform built on the Binance smart contract that enables cross-chain asset transfers between blockchain networks. It creates a method that locks the assets in the beginning chain while establishing an equivalent quantity of wrapped assets in the end location blockchain, acting as a bridge between blockchains.
Supontis (PON) is powered by its native currency, PON, which will have a staking component, as well as a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), interface for governance. Because this is a community-driven DAO, governance choices are made by the community.
Unlike other cryptocurrencies that are interested in increasing their speed and becoming the fastest, Supontis (PON) is primarily concerned with guaranteeing that users may move assets across different blockchains. Using smart contracts, this new blockchain-based bridge will connect individual networks and enable transfer to completely different blockchains.
Supontis Token (PON) is dedicated to building a platform where users and token holders feel valued and their voices are heard. The PON token is a BEP-20 token that will be produced on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network with a total supply of 10 billion tokens. The coin will be available for purchase on PancakeSwap and Uniswap at launch, with a starting price of $0.0056.
