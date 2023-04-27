Top Data Science and AI Courses Available in India

New Delhi (India), April 27: Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are rapidly growing fields in India, and the demand for skilled professionals is at an all-time high. To cater to this demand, several educational institutions and companies offer Data Science and AI programs in India. The below programs offer students and working professionals a chance to enhance their skills and knowledge in Data Science and AI and receive a certificate from leading educational institutions and companies in India.
1. Advanced Certification in Data Science and AI by Intellipaat with IIT Madras: This program is a 7-month course designed for working professionals and provides comprehensive training in Python programming, data analysis using SQL, machine learning, deep learning, and natural language processing. It is a collaboration between Intellipaat and IIT Madras Pravartak and offers live online classes from IIT Madras Faculty and Industry Experts, hands-on projects, and industry-relevant case studies. The program also provides an opportunity to earn a certificate from the prestigious IIT Madras Pravartak. This program has been recognised as the #1 program for Data Science by India TV. This course does not require coding knowledge. 2 days of campus immersion at IIT Madras are provided to the learners.
2. Data Scientist Master’s Programme in collaboration with Udacity: Udacity offers a comprehensive 12-month program that covers topics such as Python programming, data analysis, machine learning, deep learning, and big data analytics. This program is designed for working professionals and includes live online classes, hands-on projects, and industry-relevant case studies. Upon completion of the program, students receive a certificate from Simplilearn and IBM.
3. Data Science and Analytics Certification Course by Springboard: Springboard offers a 12-month online program that covers topics such as statistical analysis, data mining, machine learning, and big data analytics. The program includes live online classes, hands-on projects, and industry-relevant case studies. Upon completion of the program, students receive a certificate from Springboard.
4. Advanced Professional Certification Programme In Data Science & Machine Learning by Jaro: Jaro education offers a 10 to12-month program in collaboration with the E&ICT, IIT Guwahati that covers topics such as data extraction,data cleaning, data visualisation, machine learning algorithms, and big data analytics. This program is designed for working professionals and includes live online classes, hands-on projects, and industry-relevant case studies. Upon completion of the program, students receive a certificate from the E&ICT, IIT Guwahati.
5. Advanced Program in Data Science in IIM Calcutta: Indian Institute of Management Calcutta offers a 12-month program that covers topics such as machine learning, deep learning, data visualisation, and big data analytics. The program includes live online classes, hands-on projects, and industry-relevant case studies. This program is designed for working professionals and provides an opportunity to earn a certificate from IIM Calcutta