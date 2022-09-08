Top decentralized cryptocurrency platforms in 2022: Uniswap, Collectixt, and Chainlink.

Decentralization and community governance are now a big part of the cryptocurrency community and some platforms contribute to these changes. The Uniswap (UNI), Collectixt (CLEX), and Chainlink (LINK) are big contributors to this, and here's a summary of their features and benefits:
Uniswap (UNI)
The Uniswap (UNI) is an Ethereum-based token that provides an automated liquidity platform that is designed for making Ethereum's ERC-20 token easier to exchange. On the Uniswap (UNI) platform, there's no order book or central facilitators, instead, tokens are exchanged through smart contract-defined liquidity pools. Uniswap (UNI) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) platform that allows for cryptocurrency trading and transactions by users around the world without the need for an intermediary. Since its launch in November 2018, Uniswap (UNI) became one of the biggest decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.
Advantages of the Uniswap (UNI) platform
● It is a self-governing platform - which means that funds and assets are not transferred or trusted by a third-party custodian.
● It is easy to use, and account sign-up or personal details are not required.
● The Uniswap (UNI) operates on a borderless and restrictionless platform that allows anyone with an internet connection to transact.
The Uniswap (UNI) token was finally introduced after years of its successful operation and full decentralization. The Uniswap (UNI) token used an "airdrop" platform for the distribution of about 400 tokens to Ethereum (ETH) addresses using the protocol. There are plans in the works by the Uniswap (UNI) developers to distribute a billion UNI over the next four years.
Collectixt (CLEX)
The Collectixt (CLEX) is a next-generation decentralized token that is dedicated uniquely to NFT artists, designers, and collectors. Due to the expansion and increase in the potential of the NFT market and blockchain networks, rewards and benefits are being provided by these new decentralized cryptocurrencies.
The Collectixt (CLEX) created a platform for buyers and sellers of non-fungible token (NFT) art to showcase and broaden their portfolios and views and the Collectixt (CLEX) ecosystem gives them the right platform for these NFT buyers and sellers to engage in interactions and cryptocurrency transactions. Through its capable cross-chain networks, the Collectixt (CLEX) token creates a rise in trade volume and value through generating, utilizing, and buying and selling of NFTs in favorable conditions.
Features of the Collectixt (CLEX) ecosystem
● Unique gaming marketplace.
● A marketplace for virtual real estate and interior decoration.
● An art or photography NFT marketplace.
Collectixt (CLEX) has a special online payment platform called Collectixt Pay - where sending and receiving of NFT transactions are made possible with fewer charges. The Collectixt (CLEX) system also has a staking service - where its users can hold NFTs in a cryptocurrency wallet to receive rewards, while still supporting the security and functionality of a blockchain network.
Chainlink (LINK)
Chainlink (LINK) is a cryptocurrency project that follows a unique business model of advancement in the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector through its unique protocols. It plans to correct the prevalent issue of information communication from blockchains and it aims to accomplish this by using "oracle" sensors - which can monitor nearly anything they're set up to monitor. Oracles monitor business statistics and finance data, sports, weather, and even stock values, and they are usually consolidated. Consolidation is a critical weakness of oracles, so the Chainlink (LINK) project aims to fix the issue of oracles sending incorrect information to blockchain networks.
Chainlink (LINK) plans to create an oracle-based blockchain network that would be able to ensure that all nodes in the network are okay and in working order and that their data is accurate. Without the need for order books, oracles are used by DEXs (decentralized exchanges) to regulate cryptocurrency prices. Chainlink (LINK) also wants to close the expanding gap between private and public blockchains and data sources to give firms the ability to utilize its tech in a manner that won't allow incorrect or corrupt data to be shared.
Chainlink (LINK) in 2019, partnered with Google and secured a protocol with their smart contract strategy, and through this protocol, Google's top cloud-based services (BigQuery through API) are available to its users.
As more users are being drawn to the world of cryptocurrency, the need for decentralization and community-governance while making profits is getting increasingly prevalent and all it takes is the right platform to perform your cryptocurrency transactions with peace of mind.
Collectixt (CLEX);
Presale: http://signup.collectixt.com/
Website: http://collectixt.com/