Top IT Certifications in Demand For 2021

Are you having doubts regarding the value of IT certifications? Confused about which certifications will pay the most and do you need them at all to show your skillset – and make your next IT career move?
This topic causes several debates among IT job chasers and recruiting managers alike.
However, several certifications have been kicking that trend over time.
Security and adjacent certifications are top on that list, but areas like networking, project management, and agile development are also having an impact on pay for certification.
1. Certified Scrum Master (CSM):
The Scrum Master is accountable for simplifying the processes and at the same time can work with the Product Owner along with the development team to make sure that the Scrum values and practices are being followed. Scrum Master Certification is high in demand. Scrum Master Certification lets you learn about the Scrum framework and a better understanding of the functioning of the Scrum team events, roles, and artifacts. Scrum Alliance is the accreditation body.
Prerequisites:
The CSM course is normally taken up by professionals who are working in IT and non-IT sectors and who wish to deepen their understanding of Scrum. Hence, it is suggested for you to be aware of the basics of Scrum, as it will help you to understand the whole framework of Scrum in less duration time.
Who can take up Scrum Master Certification?
This certification course can be taken by the following professionals:
• Professionals who wish to become a Scrum Master
• Managers of Scrum Teams
• Product Owners and Developers
• Teams who are transitioning to Scrum
This course will help the candidates to sharpen their Scrum skills & knowledge.
Scrum Master Certification Procedure:
You will have to first attend two-day training, after which you have to attend an online test. The two-day training is controlled by a Certified Scrum Trainer and has been authorized by the Scrum Alliance.
The certificate is valid only for two years and then it needs to be renewed. Moreover, a payment of $100 should be made without any extra training or examination.
Cost of certification: The price varies according to location & trainer. It can range between $700 to $1500.
Average Salary: The average salary for a Certified Scrum Master usually is in the range of $100,00 to $130,000.
2. DevOps Certification
Understand the continuous development, delivery, integration of every software product through the DevOps Training. You can also get ahead to learn how to use different DevOps tools such as Ansible, Chef, Kubernetes, etc, and become an expert in configuration management. If you want continuous career growth, then don’t look any further but register for the DevOps course.
Who should take DevOps Training?
Any IT professionals with good work experience in a few software projects along with a basic understanding of the SDLC can enroll.
What are the prerequisites to join the DevOps
1. A good understanding of scripting can be beneficial
2. Basics of Linux system must be known
The above 2 are the most critical prerequisites for an IT professional to learn DevOps as it will speed up the learning process.
Features of DevOps online training
· The live virtual training provides detailed examples, demos, and practical sessions which surpasses classroom training
· Further, you will get access to the training videos for a lifetime.
· 24/7 support and 36 PDUs
· The course fees of DevOps are - general around 25000 INR and Staragile around INR 15999 only.
· A practical Demo is given to understand how to use each DevOps tool. More than 20 live Demos are included in the training.
· A project is assigned which must be completed and only after expert review you get DevOps certification. You get 6 months of job project experience & a project experience certificate too.
You get support to set up your system and can connect for online training. All you need is a computer with Mac, Linux, or Windows OS. Besides, a minimum of 4 GB RAM capacity and 20 GB HDD storage is mandatory to attend the training and work on a project.
3. Certified Scrum Product Owner Training(CSPO):
With the CSPO certification, you can stand a chance to become a Product Owner and enhance your skills to lead Agile teams as well as motivate your team members. Study the ways to facilitate smooth and proper communication between the team and stakeholders to upsurge the scrum functionality.
The training conducted for the Certified Scrum Product Owner is by the Scrum Alliance Certified Trainers (CSTs), who bring together classroom study, group discussions, and hands-on practice sessions. The training duration is 2 days.
Scrum Alliance is the accreditation body.
Prerequisites:
Basic knowledge of Agile is required. It is significant for you to attend a 2-day CSPO course certificate to appear for certification. After the successful completion of the course, a certificate is provided.
Who can take up this Product Owner Certification?
Achieving the Certified Scrum Product Owner certification can be as useful for:
• Developers, Product Owners, etc of team members
• Teams that are transitioning to Scrum
• Scrum Team Managers
• Any professionals who wish to pursue Professional Scrum Master certification
Cost of Certification: The course certification starts at $1295.
Average Salary: The basic salary for a CSPO certified professional is $101,459 (per year).
