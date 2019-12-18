Top Most Fashion Designer Jesal Vora is keeping India's Rich Culture alive in the Fashion Industry

When you work hard on your passion and update regularly, 100% you will make your own brand in your loved field. To run your personal brand is not an easy thing in today's high-tech world. We all know fashion in India is updating with a touch of western design with classic Indian traditional designs.
Jesal Vora, a girl who is challenging top brands and fashionistas with her chic designs and stunning wears, she has made her spot in our list as top most fashion designers. To introduce this talented girl, she is an award-winning personality who has been appreciated worldwide. She is taking our ethnic Indian wears to a new high with some real cool designs.
The Pinnacle of fashion influencing running your own brand. The path of making your brand is not an easy thing to do, it is challenging, and you have to different than ordinary. If you create something fresh, you will get followers in significant figures. A sharp imagination and a taste of authenticity can give you success in the fashion world which you want in life.
Jesal Vora a girl who is known for chic designs, as she comes with real bright Indian colours. Her fashion sense is not a copy of others she is original, and that's why she is a brand name in just seven years. Jesal Vora's work comes with lavish traditional designs; her every bridal outfit is a class apart than others.
Jesal Vora started her first venture in September 2012, and then after she has never looked back, her passion for fashion has given her lots of fame and made now her name comes in top fashion designer in India.
What we liked about her fashion wears is handcrafted designs, this ace designer gives you beautiful designs to people of India, and her designs are also going to many countries where they found her designs more Indian than other fashion designers.
Jesal Vora's showroom is located in Juhu is a most popular showroom for Indian wears. People of Mumbai and Gujarat specially visit her place for bridal collection and other Indian ethnic wears.
She has not only made her name in India, but she has also made her name count in UK London, California, South Africa and many other countries. Jesal Vora's craftsmanship is not only making her accessible, but she is able to take our chich heritage to live in today's indo western world. She is able to keep our Indian designs live even in today's competitive world.
This year Jesal Vora launched three collections which are Jodha, The white Story and her recent and the most talked-about collection is AJRAK. She was a part of The wedding junction show and showcased her impressive bridal collection at the exhibition. In that show, Nupur Sanon was the show stopper who looked stunning in Jesal Vora's designer clothes wear. You can follow her on Instagram type @jesalvoraoffical.