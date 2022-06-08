Top Progressive Web App (PWA) Development Companies In India 2022-23

The progressive web app development companies focus on delivering transformative solutions to their customers. In 2019, the worldwide outsourcing market was worth 92.5 billion dollars, and according to experts, it is going to increase to 397.6 billion dollars by 2025. The United States outsources more than 30000 projects every year. The main reason worldwide companies outsource their work to India is the lower charges.
Moreover, the well-defined laws, young workforce and ease of communication are also why companies hire Indian PWA developers. A good PWA development company makes sure that the user has a seamless and memorable experience. Here we will discuss the best Progressive Web App Development Companies India so take a look.
List of Best Progressive Web App Developers in India
The NineHertz is one of the well known PWA Development Companies in India. Since its inception in 2008 the company offered seamless, reliable, and custom progressive web app development services to its customers. They have developed high-end, engaging PWA apps that have helped many businesses reach their clients on different platforms. Moreover, they are recognised for providing the best PWA solution to clients with unique and innovative ideas.
2. HCL technologies
HCL is one of the leading Progressive Web App Development Companies India, founded in 1991. You can expect the best quality PWA app development services from this company, that can transform your website into a fantastic experience. You will feel like you are using the browser-based functionality. This company uses both web browser APIs and the other features. HCL technologies give you the complete surety when creating progressive web apps because they use HTM5, JavaScript and CSS, which are high-end tools for creating innovative and engaging PWA apps.
3. Tata Consultancy Services
Tata Consultancy Services is a well-known PWA Development Companies India, with its headquarter located in Mumbai, Maharashtra. They've executed thousands of projects for different businesses worldwide. TCS uses high-end innovative technologies and tools for developing progressive web apps such as Ionic, Polymer, PWA builder, and Lighthouse. In addition, the TATA company provides customized PWA apps for its clients as per their needs and requirements.
4. Infosys
The Infosys company has an experienced team of Progressive Web App Developers India who have an excellent track record in creating high-end PWA apps for their clients. The company was founded in 1996, with its headquarter located in Bengaluru, Karnataka. They offer PWA development services include custom PWA designing, converting web to PWAs, PWA app shell model, Native mobile performance, responsive PWA designs, and a higher conversion rate.
5. Laren & Toubro Infotech
L&T is one of top PWA Development Companies in India was founded in 1996. The company helps businesses develop the best and most high-end apps by using innovative tools and techniques. They use different languages for creating the basic PWA app are HTML5, JavaScript and CSS. In addition, this company uses the latest tools like lighthouse, VueJS, Angular, ionic, and PWA builder to offer the best work to their clients.
6. CMC Limited
CMC Limited was merged into the Tata consultancy group, which is a 100 billion dollar company, on 1 October 2015. It is no longer a separate business entity with its headquarter located in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh. CMC Limited is one of the leading PWA Companies in India, which helps your business get the higher engagement of your customers. They provide trusted PWA solutions and services to their clients.
7. C-DAC
C-DAC is among the best Progressive Web App Development Companies India established in 1988 with headquarters in Pune, Maharashtra. This company offers you the best and most innovative PWA apps, which will increase your customer engagement on your website.
8. Mindtree
Mindtree is a recognized progressive web app development company in India founded in 1999 with its headquarter located in Bangalore, Karnataka. They deliver the best class PWA services and solutions to its customers in the field of retail, education, BFSI, Automotive, Manufacturing, Hitech & Media and Travel & Hospitality. With the help of this company, you can increase the app downloads of your company in the most effective way.
9. Mphasis
Mphasis has reputed and certified PWA Developers India. Their dedicated team of experts helps develop the best progressive web app for their clients, which can run on different screen devices. This company has worked on many PWA projects, and they are highly successful. The company uses the best technologies for PWA development, such as Webpack Module Bundler, Polymer, Ionic and Angular.
10. Wipro
Wipro is a global Progressive web app development company and known for building lightning-fast apps. They are very adept in using the most cutting-edge technology and techniques by streamlining the process with applications.. They are committed to providing outstanding client satisfaction through a cost-effective choice of plans.
Conclusion
The above mentioned are the top Progressive Web App Developers India. These companies use the best technology and tools for deploying the perfect progressive web apps. You can choose any of these companies to develop your business's PWA apps without any issues.