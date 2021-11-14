November 13: We’ve really come a long way when it comes to security in the office. If you are tired of losing and building new keys and having to worry about expensive calls to a 24-hour locksmith, then an upgrade is well-worth considering. Certified locksmiths today can supply you with modern smart lock solutions that can really be a game-changer.
Let’s take a look at the top reasons to install smart locks for your office!
Cost-effective
A simple Google search for ‘locksmith near me is all it takes to get the ball rolling on your new security, and you’ll really be amazed at how cost-effective it can be. Installing smart locks is fast, inexpensive, and you can be up and running with modern security TODAY.
Easy to manage
Instead of calling an emergency locksmith when an employee leaves, with smart locks granting or revoking access, it is as simple as removing checkmarks from a name and a profile. Even better, when you want to add new locks, you can just install them, and they will add to the list of areas you can grant access to with a checkmark.
No-fuss, no lost keys, and instantly scalable as your business grows!
Security with accountability
With smart locks, when someone wants to access an area, then they can simply bring up an app on their phone and press a button or use a coded card (depending on the smart lock options you’ve selected). After this, they are allowed into an area, and your software makes a note of their presence in this area.
This means you’ve got accountability because your software will automatically keep track of who goes where. Your employees can go where they need, and if there are any problems, you don’t have to play detective. You know exactly who has had access to the area in question at a glance.
Now THAT’S security.
Some closing words on smart locks
Modernizing your security puts the power in your hands. It’s inexpensive and scalable, easy to manage, and it comes with an accountability level that you simply can’t have with a legacy ‘lock and key’ model. Your local locksmith can get you set up in record time, so what are you waiting for? Modernize your security, and you can start enjoying the benefits of your new security model TODAY.
You’ll be happy that you did!