Top Ten Best Brain Tumor Neurosurgeons in India who are shaping Neurosurgery in India – 2022

Many neurosurgeons in India are skilled in performing brain tumor surgery. However, there are only a few who are considered to be the best in the field.
This essay will discuss the top ten best neurosurgeons in India for brain tumor surgery.
1. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, M. Ch(NIMS), iFAANS(USA), FESBSS(USA), FPNS(UCD, USA), FEVNS(UVA, USA), FNSORS(UVA, USA), FMINS(OSU, USA), FPNS(UCD, USA)
There are many great neurosurgeons in India, but Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla is the best of the best. Dr. Rao Patibandla is a highly skilled and experienced neurosurgeon with extensive fellowship experience in the USA. He is a world-renowned expert in neurosurgery and the only one who did all the fellowships in neurosurgery. He has a successful track record of treating patients with complex neurological conditions in the most possible minimally invasive way (minimally invasive neurosurgery – 8000+ surgeries in MIS) and has 20 years of experience. He has authored numerous articles on neurosurgery in international journals. He had more than 500 5-star ratings from Google reviews with an aggregate of 4.9. He receives multiple awards and accolades, including the best neurosurgeon of the year 2022. He is a passionate advocate for patient safety and established the best neurosurgery hospital in India - Dr. Rao’s hospital, Guntur. He is committed to providing the highest quality of care to his patients. He has a warm and compassionate bedside manner. He is an excellent communicator and educator.
2. Dr. B.K. Misra, MS, M.Ch, DNB
Dr. B.K. Misra is another neurosurgeon considered one of the best in India for brain tumor surgery. He has over 30 years of experience and has performed surgeries at some of the most prestigious hospitals in the country, such as the Sri Chitra Institute and Hinduja hospital in Mumbai. He is a well-known figure in the medical community.
3. Dr. Chandra Sekhar Deopujari, MB, MS, M.Ch, MSc.
Dr. Chandra Sekhar Deopujari is yet another neurosurgeon considered one of the best in India for brain tumor surgery. He has over 40 years of experience and has performed surgeries at many renowned hospitals, such as the Bombay hospital in Mumbai. He is one of the best endoscopic surgeons and faculty at many conferences.
4. Dr. K.E. Turel, M.B, M.S.(Neurosurgery). FRCS(Ed), FACS(USA), FICS(USA), FABCNS(USA), FAANaOS(USA).
Dr. K.E. Turel is a neurosurgeon considered one of the best in India for brain tumor surgery. He has over 45 years of experience and has performed surgeries at some of the most prestigious hospitals in the country, such as the Beach Candy trust hospital.
5. Dr. Ashish Suri, M.B.B.S., M.Ch.
Dr. Ashish Suri is a neurosurgeon considered one of the best in India for brain tumor surgery. He has over 25 years of experience and has performed surgeries at many renowned hospitals, such as the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
6. Dr. Sarath Chandra, M.Ch (NIMHANS)
Dr. Sarath Chandra is a neurosurgeon considered one of the best in India for brain tumor surgery. He has over 25 years of experience and has performed surgeries at some of the most prestigious hospitals in the country, such as the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
7. Dr. Suresh Shankla, DNB, FICS, FIMSA
Dr. Suresh Shankla is a neurosurgeon considered one of the best in India for brain tumor surgery. He has over 35 years of experience and has performed surgeries at many renowned hospitals, such as the Global hospital in Mumbai.
8. Dr. V. P. Singh, M.Ch (AIIMS)
Dr. V. P. Singh is a neurosurgeon considered one of the best in India for brain tumor surgery. He has over 35 years of experience and has performed surgeries at some of the most prestigious hospitals in the country, such as Medanta Medicity hospital in New Delhi.
9. Dr. Rana Patir, MS, MCh
Dr. Rana Patir is one of the finest brain tumor surgeons in India. He has 35 years of experience. He did more than 10000 surgeries. He does minimally invasive surgeries, also. He is available in Fortis, New Delhi.
10. Dr. Sandip Chaterjee, FRCS, DNB (SURG) MNAMS (NEURO), FRCS (NEURO)
Dr. Sandip is a neurosurgeon considered one of the best in India for brain tumor surgery. He has over 25 years of experience in the field and has performed countless surgeries. He is also the director of the Neurosurgery Department at the Park Clinic, Kolkata.
Conclusion:
These are just some of the best neurosurgeons in India for brain tumor surgery. There are many other skilled surgeons in the country, but these are considered to be the cream of the crop. If you or someone you know needs brain tumor surgery, you should consult with one of these top brain tumor neurosurgeons.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.