Top ten best neurosurgeons in India
India, 28th November 2022: There are many neurosurgeons in India who are highly skilled and experienced in treating various neurological conditions. In this article, we will be looking at the top 10 best neurosurgeons in India. These neurosurgeons have been chosen based on their experience, skills, and success rates in treating patients with neurological conditions.
Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, M. Ch(NIMS), iFAANS(USA), FESBSS(USA), FPNS(UCD, USA), FEVNS(UVA, USA), FNSORS(UVA, USA), FMINS(OSU, USA), FPNS(UCD, USA)
Dr. Rao is one of the best Neurosurgeon and spine surgeons in India practicing at Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.
There are many great neurosurgeons in India, but Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla is the best of the best. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla is a highly experienced neurosurgeon having almost every fellowship in neurosurgery from the USA. He has a proven track record of success in treating patients with neurological conditions (>8000 MIS keyhole procedures with very minimal complication rates) and has 21 years of experience. He is very highly rated by his patients with more than 1000 positive 5 star ratings which no one neurosurgeon in this country has. He is highly skilled in performing complex neurosurgical procedures in a minimally invasive way. He has authored numerous articles on neurosurgery in international journals. He has a strong commitment to providing the best possible care for his patients so he started the best neurosurgical hospital in India "Dr Raos hospital". He is a strong advocate for the rights of patients and their families.
Dr. K.E. Turel, M.B, M.S.(Neurosurgery). FRCS(Ed), FACS(USA), FICS(USA), FABCNS(USA), FAANaOS(USA).
Dr. K.E. Turel is a neurosurgeon considered one of the best in India for brain tumor surgery. He has over 45 years of experience and has performed surgeries at some of the most prestigious hospitals in the country, such as the Beach Candy trust hospital.
Dr. Chandra Sekhar Deopujari, MB, MS, M.Ch, MSc.
Dr. Chandra Sekhar Deopujari is yet another neurosurgeon considered one of the best in India for Neurosurgery but mostly does the brain surgeries and working in Bombay hospital. He has over 40 years of experience and has performed surgeries at many renowned hospitals, such as the P.D Hinduja and Bombay hospital in Mumbai. He is one of the best endoscopic surgeons and faculty at many conferences..
Dr. B.K. Misra, MS, M.Ch, DNB
Dr. B. K. Misra is a neurosurgeon who is based in Mumbai. He has over 30 years of experience in treating patients with neurological conditions. He has successfully treated many patients with brain tumors, cerebral aneurysms, and other conditions. He is also a member of the Indian Academy of Neurological Surgeons. He is currently working as head of the department at P.D Hinduja hospital in Mumbai.
Dr. Suresh Shankla, DNB, FICS, FIMSA
Dr. Suresh Shankla is a neurosurgeon who is based in Mumbai having multiple fellowships from abroad. He has over 30 years of experience in treating patients with neurological conditions. He has successfully treated many patients with brain tumors, cerebral aneurysms, and other conditions. He worked as a president and at different levels in multiple congresses and neurological societies.
Dr. V. P. Singh, M.Ch (AIIMS)
Dr. V. P. Singh is a neurosurgeon considered one of the best in India for brain tumor surgery, stereotactic radiosurgery, skull base surgery, and epilepsy surgery. He has over 30 years of experience and has performed surgeries at some of the most prestigious hospitals in the country, such as AIIMS, Medanta Medicity hospitals in New Delhi.
Dr. Rana Patir, MS, MCh
Dr. Rana Patir is one of the finest brain tumor surgeons in India. He has 35 years of experience. He did more than 10000 surgeries. He does minimally invasive surgeries, also. He is available in Fortis, New Delhi.
Dr. Sandip Chaterjee, FRCS, DNB (SURG) MNAMS (NEURO), FRCS (NEURO)
Dr. Sandip is a neurosurgeon considered one of the best in India for brain tumor surgery. He has over 25 years of experience in the field and has performed countless surgeries. He is also the director of the Neurosurgery Department at the Park Clinic, Kolkata.
Dr. Sarath Chandra, M.Ch (NIMHANS)
Dr. Sarath Chandra is a neurosurgeon considered one of the best in India for brain tumor surgery. He has over 25 years of experience and has performed surgeries at some of the most prestigious hospitals in the country, such as the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
Dr. Ashish Suri, M.B.B.S., M.Ch.
Dr. Ashish Suri is a neurosurgeon considered one of the best in India for brain tumor surgery. He has over 25 years of experience and has performed surgeries at many renowned hospitals, such as the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
Conclusion:
These are the top 10 best neurosurgeons in India who are highly skilled and experienced in treating various neurological conditions. If you or someone you know is suffering from a neurological condition, then you should consult one of these top ten best neurosurgeons for the best possible treatment.
