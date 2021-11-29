Top Ten Inspiring Personalities Who Have Worked Tirelessly in their Respective Field

SHWETA MOURYA
Shweta Maurya, Ultra Marathoner, Mrs. India – She is Powerful 2019 World Wide Ambassador, Model, Entrepreneur. She is also involved in social causes. She is a fully-fledged GREEN Ambassador of the Bangalore region.
Being a marathoner, Shweta has been the brand ambassador of many marathons all over India and has won “The Fitness Icon” and “Most Popular” awards at Mrs. Nilgiris 2018, where she was also the first runner up. Shweta Maurya has made her city proud again by winning the crown of “Mrs. INDIA, I AM POWERFUL, WORLDWIDE AMBASSADOR 2019”, held on 13th October 2019 at Jaipur.
Shweta has kept her legacy of winning crowns and would represent India on the international platform.
SUBHASHINI PRASAD
An MBA from the Indian School of Business, Subhashini Prasad quit her banking job to pursue her passion for writing. Her first book, Not Really Indian, is an anthology on women who have lived in India and abroad. It was ranked among Amazon's 100 Bestsellers in the first month of release. In 2020, she won the runner-up Beyond-the-Box Storyteller of the Year Award. She is a featured writer for Readomania publishing and shares snippets of motherhood on her Instagram page: @itsmesubhashini. She has spearheaded #WomenforWomen, a platform for women experts to share tips on a topic of choice. A trained Bharatanatyam dancer, she thinks dancing is the solution to everything.
ALISHA BEGUM
Alisha Begum, aka Alishluv, is one of the few paragons of excellence who believes in customization and a personal approach in transforming one's life to be the better version of themselves. She is an internationally trained and certified Spiritual and Mindset Coach and Energy Healer. She is also a member of the International Association of Therapists.
Her bestselling novel, "His Possessive Love", has been making news worldwide since its launch for its gripping storytelling and narrative style. She is also the author of Love 24hrs.and has worked as an International Judge for various Book Awards.
To connect with Alisha, you can visit her website: www.alishluv.com or follow her on Instagram @alishluv7 and @soulspeakwithalisha
SONAL SRIVASTAVA
Highlighted as “The Next Big Name in Modern Literature,” Sonal Srivastava is writing a history of her own. She believes that life is indeed the best-written novel one can have or own. Her recently published book, “The Yodha of Our Times,” is a compilation of five page-turning inspirational stories encouraging you to chase your dreams.
The author of Winning Your Demons and several anthologies has been much highlighted and interviewed by media, radio stations, and international magazines for her inspirational and soul-lifting thoughts. Before you miss out on her books, click the below link and order your copy.
RACHANA SRIVASTAVA
Rachana is a lawyer and teaches “A Course in Miracles”, a book on spiritual psychotherapy from the last 15 years; she is the first person in India who has taken the responsibility of teaching ACIM through her writing, YouTube, and live classes.
She is running a successful YouTube channel and an online magazine, “The Spiritual Citizen”. Rachana is a passionate animal caregiver. She runs a pet parent grief support service. Her articles have been published in Animal Magazine and newspapers.
She helps two NGO’s as a volunteer that works in the field of sustainable development and senior care.
YouTube-A course in miracles by Rachana
Instagram- presentmomentsbyrachana
PIYUSH PRATIK
Piyush Pratik Mohanty is an author who is 21 years old. He belongs to a beautiful place called Joda in Odisha. He is currently residing in Bhubaneswar. He is pursuing his bachelor's degree in the field of prosthetics and orthotics. He loves to cook, play the tabla and most importantly, write. Writing is his zeal; it gives him energy and courage to do anything in his life. During the lockdown, he wrote 4 books that were authored by him, and he worked as coauthored in more than ten books. His latest books are Odyssey of Misapprehension and Cosmos of Utopia, which is available online.
BHUSHITA AHUJA
Bhushita Ahuja is a 17-year-old international chess player who has been playing this sport for the past decade. She has previously been crowned Delhi State U-17 Women Champion in 2017 and has represented India in the Czech Republic as well as Commonwealth. She runs her foundation, Samvedna, through which she teaches 400+ underprivileged kids chess for free from across 7 states in the country, and her initiative has further been endorsed by the Sports Minister of India. Samvedna being self-sustainable, garners funds by hosting tournaments and charging entry fees from players. Bhushita envisions inculcating a healthy sporting culture in the nation and encouraging skill development in rural India.
HARSHAL BAJAJ
Harshal Bajaj is a Model, a Philanthropist, a Writer, a Motivational Speaker, an Anchor, an OMG BOOK OF WORLD RECORD HOLDER, a Brand Ambassador of JANPARISHAD INDIA resides in Nagpur.
For her, true writing constitutes true learning, longing through self-reflective insights which should focus on mindfulness and aims to hearten practical spirituality
in work. She has also remarked herself in the field of fashion and modelling. A true core humanitarian is a MISS INDIA GLOBE 2019, MISS WORLDWIDE DIVA 2021. For her book, "ME WITH MY 75", she has won a NATIONAL AWARD in the field of LITERATURE and has been monikered among the top 50 INFLUENTIAL AUTHORS ACROSS GLOBE.
BHAVIK AHUJA
Bhavik Ahuja is a 14-year-old international chess player from Delhi. A bronze medalist in Commonwealth, he is among the top online speed chess players of India with a FIDE rating of nearly 1900. Moreover, he’s the co-founder of Samvedna, wherein he has helped train over 400+ underprivileged children while also organising 10+ tournaments with 1000+ participants. Additionally, he is the youngest male author in India and published a book on chess called 'The World of 64 Squares' at the age of 13. Lastly, he has a YouTube channel, 'Bhavik Ahuja', wherein he shares his experiences about this dynamic game.
DR. PRIYADARSHINI SHUKLA
Priyadarshini Shukla is a Life Coach, Master Energy Healer, Health and Nutrition Coach, Master NLP Practitioner, Regression Therapist. She is an Intuitive spiritual guide and a Certified Yoga Trainer. She has received ‘Sanjeevani Ratan Awards’ and various other awards in Traditional Medicine. With over a decade of experience, she believes in alternate healing techniques that reclaim health and vitality. Her passion for contributing took her through the journey of publishing various self-development journals (available on Amazon). Her recent book ‘Invoking Joy From Within: Paving Your way to Blissful Peace’ is all about overcoming fear, embracing forgiveness and practising Gratitude.