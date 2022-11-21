Top Three Cryptocurrencies To Watch Out For Amid The Ongoing Bear Market - Cosmos, Algorand and Big Eyes Coin

Cryptocurrencies are slowly but surely on course to replace fiat currencies. At this point, it seems highly inevitable as the majority of the global community is now aware of the countless benefits it holds against its fiat counterparts. These benefits include accessibility, decentralization, transparency, anonymity and much more. With the world on the verge of entering into a new age of decentralization, now is the best time to get into crypto.
Even with the ongoing bear market causing havoc within the cryptocurrency industry, crypto remains a beacon of hope to those who genuinely believe in decentralization and the potential of blockchain technology. There remains a level of hope within the industry that once the ongoing bear market ends, crypto can get back on track to achieving global adoption and domination. In the meantime, the current situation within the crypto community makes for an excellent opportunity to gain massive rewards from crypto investing. This piece discusses three highly promising cryptocurrencies that could yield massive returns in the long run. Here’s all you need to know about Cosmos (ATOM), Algorand (ALGO) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).
Cosmos (ATOM) The Popular Blockchain Platform
Cosmos (ATOM) is a very popular blockchain platform within the cryptocurrency industry, most notable for belonging to a select group of blockchain networks that possess the speed and performance to rival Ethereum (ETH), the world's dominant smart contract platform. Additionally, Cosmos (ATOM) provides feasible solutions to some of the problems that older blockchain systems have battled for years, particularly energy efficiency, fragmentation and scalability.
Its native cryptocurrency, ATOM, is central to all operations within its ecosystem. ATOM is an integral part of the Cosmos ecosystem and facilitates several crypto operations, and provides utility. As a top ten cryptocurrency by market cap, it is available on several prominent crypto platforms within the industry, such as Binance and Coinbase.
Algorand (ALGO) The Notable Network
Algorand (ALGO) is a notable self-sustaining, decentralized, blockchain-based network within the cryptocurrency industry that supports a wide range of secure, scalable and efficient applications. Within the cryptocurrency industry, Algorand (ALGO) is notable for fast transactions and improved efficiency, as well as low transaction fees and energy efficiency.
All activities inside its ecosystem, including network administration, user engagement, and transaction fees, are centred around its native cryptocurrency, ALGO. The industry's most popular cryptocurrency, ALGO, has stocks on a number of well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance and Coinbase.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) The New Meme Coin
There are not many meme currencies within the cryptocurrency industry more promising than the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) at the moment. It is a cryptocurrency that is a native of the Ethereum (ETH) network and is characterised by a number of alluring qualities, including a sizable supply, an intriguing roadmap, and a lack of transaction taxes, all of which make it the best cryptocurrency to invest in at the moment. Pre-sale for Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is now taking place, and so far, it has raised almost $9 million.
As the bear market rages on, the token could serve as a lifeline for struggling investors.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG)
Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/
Website: https://bigeyes.space/
Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.