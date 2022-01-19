Topi AI app is a glimpse of the future of AI: Fahad Hanif

“By far, the greatest danger of Artificial Intelligence is that people conclude too early that they understand it." —Eliezer Yudkowsky
The app ecosystem is riddled with options that never measure up to their claims. The users lose interest in a few years because the app didn't turn out as per their expectations and the claims it made in its description. The era of AI-powered app solutions has begun and developers are infusing it with the apps to make the overall work easier. Fahad Hanif, a software developer from Pakistan has integrated AI with his selfie video generator app that produces a short video clip of the users singing their hearts out to their favorite music track. It automatically generates the aforementioned piece without any effort from the user.
Fahad Hanif spent over a year perfecting the app as it required him to make alterations to the code base and perfect it. Topi AI is the third biggest, most acclaimed AI project that can reconstruct an entire face replica with just a few input images. The practical application is just limited to entertainment but Fahad Hanif has a few more ideas about its implementations and uses case. Nevertheless, it is completely fun to use and even allows solo, combo, and group selfie video generation. These clips can be shared to other platforms and the developers are even working on creating a small social ecosystem where other users of the app can share their creativity.
Fahad Hanif is also an acclaimed YouTube creator with over 133000 subscribers on the platform. He shares factual content to raise awareness about many social issues along with a few humorous skits to spread joy on the channel. He recently received the Silver Play Button from YouTube studio for achieving the 100000 followers mark on his channel. Talking about his journey, Fahad Hanif says, " YouTube and Topi AI keep me busy throughout the day. The app is live so we have to now focus on maximizing downloads and user retention. A creative outlet like YouTube is very important for a person like me who wishes to educate as many people as possible. I'm planning to slowly develop a training course on AI and how to build small-scale programs which will hopefully be done by the end of this year."