Tourism trends 2022: From loyalty programs to

local and sustainable tourism
While the tourism sector was hit hardest by the pandemic, there is optimism in the industry as many countries have eased restrictions and opened up their borders and travelers have once again started to book trips since the beginning of the year.
A poll conducted by Exodus Travels has shown:
● 91% of travelers see the importance of going only on ethical trips
● 56% are of the opinion to purchase souvenirs only from local merchants
● 44% want to support local businesses in country of their destination
While mandatory testing, vaccination passports and quarantine requirements may continue to be a part of travel, at least for the time being, there are some key trends that the travel industry should watch out for and capitalize on in 2022.
Eco-friendly travel options will be in high demand
Possibly due to the pandemic, travelers will be leaning more towards eco-friendly travel options, like information on carbon emissions, and how to offset these issues in order to make their trips more sustainable.
This is an important opportunity for the travel industry to prioritize the environment and transform travel to a better experience. A majority of the airlines expect travelers to fly more sustainably in the years to come
The cruise industry will refloat in 2022
Slowly but surely, the cruise industry is coming out of its nightmare.The entire cruise lines around the world are looking forward eagerly to create new significant milestones in 2022. As the cruising prepares for a comeback, a big focal point of the industry will be on making the voyage a more enviornmentally sustainable and sustainable experience.
As of now, consumers are optimistic about their 2022 cruise travel plans. Despite the pent-up demand over the past two years, nearly half the customers preferred value for money an important factor. Seasonal promotion cruise deals with better pricing will be some of the top trends cruise lines should work on in 2022.
Impact tourism
One of the defining buzzwords in the travel industry in 2022 is impact tourism.This is a growing trend seen in most travelers to prioritize activities and destinations which focus on local community uplifting and environmental sustainability.The concept of community based tourism is one which puts the community at the core and ensures it is empowered and benefits.
The concept of impact tourism has been prevailing in the past also, but it became a niche market leading up to the pandemic. Accordingly, more and more major hotel chains across the world have adjusted their marketing strategies to attract such discerning guests, by partnering with local vendors to offer low-impact activities and keep the money flowing in.
Wellness travel
With self-care occupying centre stage since the onset of COVID-19, it has come as no surprise that wellness focused destinations are enjoying their moment of glory. In fact, it has been noticed that wellness travel is growing 50% faster than conventional tourism as many people have time to retrospect and focus on themselves.
Today well being and wellness are no longer seen as practices to indulge in, instead they have become a responsible investment and a priority of a person's daily routine. Apart from yoga and spa treatment, wellness travel is leaning towards therapy and intimate retreats and hotels and resorts are more than happy to accommodate them.
Whatever sector of tourism your business is involved in, it is time to put the finger on the pulse. As former beloved concepts go out of vogue and modern elements take their place there will be a major shift in the industry. Early adoptions of these new trends is therefore vital, not only for 2022 but beyond.