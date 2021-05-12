Tracing the journey of Sahil Saggu - A wonderful actor and a model

Sahil Saggu is a promising actor/model who is full of hope and dreams. The young talent has made a place for himself in the Punjabi film industry by being a part of several music videos. As a model, Saggu has done lots of shows and been a showstopper for top brands.
A few months ago, Sahil appeared in the Punjabi music video called Dil Tord Da. Crooned by Dr Mani, the actor captivated viewers' minds with his charm and good looks. That video proves how Sahil gives his best in every project and has lots of potential. When the song released, it went viral and topped the charts. The viewers hailed Sahil's performance and messaged him on social media and appreciated his good work.
Sahil Saggu's modelling career is also quite successful. He has a dashing fashion sense and a good amount of confidence that makes him the centre of attention in a room. On his Instagram page, the good-looking model shares many handsome pictures in different outfits that are enough to make his fans swoon over him. Along with his photoshoots, he flaunts his love for travelling on his page. The actor-model has a fan following of more than 31k followers on Instagram.
When a person has remarkable talent and the zeal to reach great heights, the universe is also by their side and helps them achieve those dreams. Actor Sahil Saggu is getting offers from Bollywood to be a part of different music videos, movies, and web shows. About the same, the actor says, "I am happy with the offers not only from Bollywood but from the Punjabi film industry. I love being a part of music videos, and soon, I will have some amazing announcements. I am happy that my career is shaping well."
Do not miss any interesting update on Sahil and his life, and follow him on his Instagram page here - https://www.instagram.com/saggusahil/?hl=en.