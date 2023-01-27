Traders Union analysts compared the Top 3

best MT4 brokers
Launched in 2005, the MetaTrader 4 trading platform remains the most popular among both experienced and novice traders. Even though there is a newer version, MetaTrader 5, most Forex admirers remain conservative about their favorite MT4. For this reason, Traders Union experts have created a rating of the top MT4 brokers. The three market leaders - Exness, RoboForex, and IC Markets, claimed the top positions in the rating. Analysts have compared the three brokers to provide traders with an opportunity to make the best choice.
RoboForex
Among MT4 brokers, RoboForex is the strongest one, according to an expert opinion. The broker provides the high quality of ECN accounts, many interesting offers for investors, and has numerous positive reviews from real clients. The broker awards a $30 welcome bonus to every new client. Also, a 120% bonus can be received on each deposit, if a client chooses the classic bonus option. RoboForex is a great choice for copy trading as it has a unique CopyFx service. The broker offers a good range of trading assets, including Forex, stocks, indices, ETFs, commodities, energy commodities, and metals. The minimum deposit is $10.
Exness
Exness is a good solution both for experienced traders and beginners. The broker was established in 2008, and has gained a good reputation over the years. Exness offers access to a decent range of tradable assets like Forex, stocks, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.
The minimum deposit on Exness depends on the type of account:$1 for Standard, Standard Cent, and Standard Plus account, and $200 for Raw Spread, Zero, and Pro. Traders can use infinite leverage if they want to earn up to $999. Broker’s spreads are narrow enough — from 0.3 pips on Standard, and Standard Cent accounts,from 0.1 pips on Pro, from 0 pips on Raw spread, and Zero, and from 1 pip on the Standard Plus account. The broker supports not only the MT4 platform but also MetaTrader 5, MultiTerminal. mobile platforms have a user-friendly interface and all the conditions for comfortable and profitable trading.
IC Markets
IC Markets hasn’t left the leading positions in the ratings of Traders Union for the last several years, which is not surprising. This is a reliable, experienced broker, whose opportunities and functionality fully cover the requirements of all kinds of traders. The broker offers not only favorable trading conditions, but also over 90 instruments, the lowest spreads from 0 pips, and instant order execution. Every client has free access to many analytical and educational materials to improve trading knowledge and skills. The broker allows using expertadvisors. Also, there is access to additional helpful resources, such as spread monitoring, risk depth, risk calculator, and others; Muslims open an Islamic account for halal trading.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.