Traders Union experts prepared a Bitcoin (BTC) price prediction

As a part of their research of the financial and the cryptocurrency markets, Traders Union experts regularly analyze the fundamental and technical factors impacting the price of Bitcoin (BTC). Based on the obtained information, a special analytical section was created with weekly publication of the latest BTC price predictions, online Bitcoin price chart and also useful information to help traders analyze the cryptocurrency market on their own.
What is the purpose of the BTC price prediction?
BTC Price Prediction allows traders to monitor how the Bitcoin price is changing, as well as review historical data of this cryptocurrency. In this way, traders can improve their trading strategies, build long-term prospects while trading BTC and minimize the risks.
Key benefits of studying the Bitcoin price predictions by Traders Union:
● the price predictions are published by professional financial experts and analysts;
● the price predictions are based on economic and political events, financial news, etc.;
● all BTC price predictions are stored for at least 12 months after the publication, which provides access on Bitcoin historical data;
● the price predictions contain the Bitcoin chart providing a visualization of Bitcoin price movement.
How does the interactive BTC (Bitcoin) chart help traders?
The many time frames of the BTC chart provide an opportunity to track the changes in the Bitcoin price during different periods of time and the economic and political factors causing such changes. This information expands opportunities and helps predict the market, asset behavior, and possible price growth or decline.
The BTC chart is updated online, providing the latest information in real-time mode.
What factors influence growth or decline of the Bitcoin price?
The key factors influencing the BTC price include the following:
1. the prices of other cryptocurrencies. Base cryptocurrencies influence the price of each other, with Shiba inu (SHIB) price prediction being among them; Therefore, the Bitcoin price directly depends on the price of other altcoins;
2. the use and structuring of the blockchain. In case of Bitcoin, the ratio of already mined coins and the prospect of mining new ones also impacts its price;
3. statements by officials of large global corporations regarding the use of Bitcoin is certain financial spheres;
4. activeness of mass media and stability of the Bitcoin community;
5. political events aimed at the integration of BTC into the financial sector of countries with stable economies, and Bitcoin regulation at the government level in these countries.
Best brokers to trade BTC by Traders Union experts
Traders Union experts have selected a number of companies they believe are the best for trading Bitcoin. These include both Forex brokers and cryptocurrency exchanges.
● RoboForex is considered one of the most popular Forex brokers. The company allows users to start trading with a $10 minimum deposit, and use leverage for trading BTC.
● Bybit is the most popular cryptocurrency exchange among crypto traders. The exchange offers a number of beneficial bonus programs, a passive income option (staking) and optimal trading conditions for transactions with BTC: trading, converting, P2P, etc.
Summary
Traders Union is a community of traders providing access to latest expert information to its members. BTC price predictions by Traders Union are one of the ways to obtain latest information on the Bitcoin price, analyze a ready-made professional BTC price prediction indicating an upward or downward movement of the price and also learn to predict the price performance of this cryptocurrency on your own.
Traders Union is a reliable financial partner, offering traders wide opportunities and providing comprehensive support.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.