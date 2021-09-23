Trading Cafe India Has Trained Over 1,000 Profitable Traders With Their Winning Strategies

Trading in the stock market is not everyone’s cup of tea. However, India’s top stock market education and training platform Trading Cafe India is making it easier than ever for Indians to learn to trade in the financial markets. How? Let’s dive deeper.
Trading Cafe India is headed by Chinmay Dudhane, a stock and options trader with more than 12 years of full-time trading experience. The sole motive of Chinmay Dudhane and his Trading Cafe India team is to equip the retail traders with the right knowledge about trading so they can be profitable and make income through the stock market.
To date, Trading Cafe India has trained over 1,000 students who have become profitable traders. TCI shares their price action strategies and in-depth knowledge about the stock market to all their students.
Trading Cafe India also gives access to their custom built and technologically advanced stock scanner ‘Tredcode’ to all its students. Tredcode is a retail trader’s best friend as it helps you find out where the smart money is active.
Trading Cafe India teaches A-Z of the stock market in their mentorship course. The classes cover price action strategies, chart reading skills, hedging and risk management, option chain analysis, and much more.
To date, Trading Cafe India has trained a massive bunch of successful traders. They helped kickstart the journey for many Indians in the stock market. But how is TCI different from all other stock market training courses? TREDCODE is the answer! TCI has developed a customized and proprietary stock scanner called Tredcode that gives them and their students a profitable edge in trading.
The official Instagram handle of TCI has over 135k followers at the time of writing this article. The Instagram page of TCI posts many intraday and swing trading opportunities along with the proper analysis for the trade.TCI has been recognized by leading business news publications such as HindustanTimes, Zee Business, Outlook India, and more.
They have also started a YouTube channel to impart free stock market education to Indians. The channel by the name of ‘Trading Cafe India’ posts daily market insights as well as videos on trading strategies and psychology. It’s a must-watch for all the stock market fanatics.
The success of Trading Cafe India is attributed to their students who take pride in the teaching of TCI, making it one of India’s biggest stock market communities today. You can know more about Trading Cafe India on their official website.