Trading educator Md. Nasir on why facing losses is crucial in trading

Don't you feel disheartened and unfortunate after encountering failure in the thing that you like doing? We all do! But Mohammad Nasir Ansari believes that these downfalls make us even more competent to achieve it. This man is an adept trader and also a trading educator. Better known as Md. Nasir, people admire him for his positive attitude towards life.
Speaking of trading and losses, we all know that they have a very strong and unwavering bond. As much as you are expecting a profit, the changing market situations can, of course, push you into the pit of losses. While many get depressed with it, here's what Md. Nasir says, "some new knowledge will face you as losses, which will turn out to be far greater gains in the future".
Nasir further went on to say, "When you are trading, the first thing to expect is losses. Because no matter what, you will have to encounter one. But, remember that every penalty will teach you something that you shouldn't repeat in the future. And when you are losing in trading, it actually means that you are also learning something."
We know it might be a bit difficult to digest what Md. Nasir is saying. But, if you have decoded what this experienced trader is trying to say, then you won't be sick by losses but rather learn from them. Did you know that Md. Nasir himself had to face multiple severe losses before he could reach this position? He too felt miserable, but he made a strong comeback.
Talking through the language of his personal trading experience, here's what Nasir said: "When I first started trading as an individual, I was completely new to it with no prior trading experience. I got hit by massive losses where my capital came to zero. Yet I learned from each of them and kept trying and trying until I eventually started to understand the arena."
Since Md. Nasir had learned his lesson in a tough way, so he decided to share his experience with other people. He believes that proper education in trading can save from numerous losses, and that's when he started a YouTube channel called "Baap of Chart." Through this, Nasir guides a horde of other rising traders.