Transformation Of Student Housing

For students who step out of the safety and comforts of their parent's nest, hostels open up a whole new world in front of them. A paradoxical world full of dreams and nightmares, challenges and possibilities, freedom and boundaries, friendships and hostility.
The excitement of hostel life begins to wear down when the stark realities of hostel life start to stare them in their eyes. The daily jostle for space in the common bathrooms and toilets takes a toll! Perhaps their first lessons on shared economy! Hot water, private bathrooms, and toilets are no more hygiene but luxury.
Student life in hostels is usually riddled with challenges and difficulties in the past. Students and their parents spend immense time, effort, and money to find safe and secure accommodation in a decent locality.
They spend a lot of time cooking, managing chores, doing laundry, etc while living on their own. With so many responsibilities, dedicating enough time for studies was a challenge, let alone investing time in fitness, personality development, etc. Girl students had to deal with several other problems living alone.
The student housing start-ups are turning the barebone hostels into 2/3-star hotels with a home-away-from-home feel. These accommodations offer well-appointed rooms with wardrobes, study desks, bedrooms, living rooms, and attached bath. Homely food, security, housekeeping, laundry services, in-house gyms, etc are all part of the package. All these can be managed at the click of a button on a dedicated app.
These facilities even have refrigerators and microwave ovens on each floor so that students can store and reheat their favorite foods! A dedicated broadband leased line provides high-speed internet to students.
The open kitchens of these properties offer homely food as well as dish-out cuisines from all over the world!
“Parents used to spend an enormous amount of time, effort, and money to search for decent, convenient, and safe accommodation for their wards. Living in a hostel, students end up spending a lot of time cooking, managing chores, doing laundry, etc while living on their own. The new crop of student housing facilities take care of all these chores so that students can focus on their studies and life,” says Dennis Basil, Founder, and CEO of Myroomie.in, which has properties in Bengaluru and Chennai.
“All our properties are in prime locations and within walking distance from major educational institutions so that students can comfortably walk to college and back,” he adds.
It is not just the physical infrastructure but the overall quality of living has gone up. “All I need to focus is my studies and life. The new student housing properties have all creature comforts and a great social life. I get to play a lot of indoor sports, work out in the gym without stepping out of the property” says Aryan, an occupant at a Myroomie.in property in Bengaluru.
“We are a student-housing only company unlike a lot of other companies which combine student housing with executive housing. As we cater exclusively to students, we are able to fulfill all their needs effectively. The fact that our properties have the highest rating among student housing accommodations in Bengaluru reflects that” Mr. Dennis says proudly.
Finally, hostel life appears to be coming of age with all the fun and no hardship!
Myroomie.in, run by Monami Hospitality Private Limited, is one of the first student housing-focused companies in the country. The company was founded in 2018, by Mr. Dennis Basil (also, the CEO), an alumnus of IIM Bangalore with over 20 years of cross-functional experience in the real estate and technology industries.
The company leases apartment complexes from real estate developers and converts them into student housing hubs with modern amenities such as well-appointed rooms, sports facilities, a gym, a modern kitchen, professional housekeeping, 24x7 security, etc.
Today Myroomie.in operates over 3,000 beds in Bengaluru and Chennai. They plan to further extend its operations to Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mysore, and Mangalore among other cities with a target of 1 lakh beds by 2026.
For more information on Myroomie, you may visit: https://www.myroomie.in