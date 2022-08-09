Transforming the lives of marginalized workers - WorkersJoint

As the world is increasingly relying on digital technology, digitalization can also play an important role in labour migration governance and protection mechanisms.
Whether it is before, during or after moving abroad, migrant workers use apps and digital platforms to access services, share experiences or connect with each other, with their communities, families and friends. They offer tremendous opportunities to simplify, secure, and accelerate the migration process for the growing population of migrant workers across the world.
Digital migration management platforms can also help reduce the cost and time induced by formal recruitment processes, which too often pushes many women and men to migrate through informal, undocumented, and unsafe channels.
Governments, workers’ and employers’ organizations and other stakeholders are already applying or at least considering the use of digital technology in their labour migration programmes, systems and governance. Civil society organizations and other private and public actors are developing digital platforms that offer various support services to migrant workers in need.
With the theme of digitalization to promote decent work for migrant workers, the WorkersJoint program was started to transform the lives of marginalized workers.
The platform is the outcome of a partnership between IOM and Goodweave India to mitigate the vulnerability of migrant workers in the garment and textile sector of India. The driving force behind WorkersJoint is to plug the significant gaps in the demand and supply nexus in the handmade goods sector.
As the companies face problems recruiting talented, skilled workers, while skilled workers face unemployment. For migrant workers especially, the information gap and lack of access to safe migration, means that their skills might not be efficiently utilised and instead, they may come to depend on intermediaries. This opens the door to possible exploitation and abuse.
This precarity became even more pronounced during the Covid-19 lockdown. Such a mismatch in the demand and supply of labour disrupts supply chains networks making them ineffective and inefficient.
WorkersJoint has been designed as a solution to help rebuild supply chains by preparing and providing skilled and stable workers to the industries and solving informal workers' unemployment problems.
The digital platform has been created with the objective of leveraging already existing technology to connect businesses and migrant workers and facilitate professional interactions between them. Like a job portal, businesses will be able to scan for and hire workers as per their needs, and workers will have access to vast amounts of information, including job opportunities.
WorkersJoint provide this information, through an easy-to-use interface, arranged in different sections for hassle-free navigation, and will be available in Hindi and English.
The platform will provide knowledge to, and increase awareness among, workers, about their rights and entitlements under national labor laws. Their online profiles will receive increased visibility and improve their access to employment opportunities. For migrant workers, this platform will contribute to safe migration, through verified business enrolled on the platform, significantly reducing the risk of deception, fraud or cheating that often occurs during recruitment.
WorkersJoint is a reflection of the responsible sourcing mindset that is increasingly shaping the corporate social responsibility (CSR) endeavors of Indian businesses, who have an equally impressive international presence. The private sector as part of the global supply chain is also striving to introduce accountability and transparency at all levels, to fulfil, live up to, and sustain customer expectations and ensure satisfaction. Hence, safe migration and ethical recruitment are set to become part of the value system of businesses.
This platform is a step in that direction. As more migrant workers start adapting to digital solutions, and hirings become more streamlined, the true potential of the platform will be realized.