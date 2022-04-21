Travel Affords You an Exhilarating Freedom to Walk at Your Own Pace - Michael DeRosa

The Covid-19 pandemic taught us one thing – your room may not be your favorite place after all. Before the global pandemic, we'd all look forward to staying indoors for full-day sleep binges or binge-watching Netflix. But, after nearly two years of staying in, we all understood how much we like going out.
We came out of the pandemic (and our four walls) with one lesson learned – travel might be our new love. From taking day trips to nearby getaways to going on international trips, Michael DeRosa lists how travel can help give you a new perspective amidst all the hustle.
Travel Gives You Freedom
Travel helps you separate from hectic work commutes, conference meetings, and deadlines. When you travel, you leave behind timelines that someone else decides.
"When you get out of the house, you get to walk at your own pace. This freedom of choice that traveling affords you is exhilarating," quips Michael DeRosa.
Travel Gives You Lifelong Memories
Michael DeRosa says, "travel exposes you to myriad experiences – both good and bad. Good experiences feel sweet, and the bad ones make for great stories." Most avid travelers will tell you that the best souvenirs are a pocketful of interesting stories, mesmerizing photos, or a group of new friends. There is much to learn from the people you meet on these journeys and all the new places you get to see.
"Enjoying a sunset on some faraway beach while having a good laugh with your new friends is a therapy like none other," adds Michael DeRosa. The best part? It is not just that one moment you get, but it's a forever gift you give to yourself - a memory that lasts you a lifetime.
Travel Helps You Connect with Yourself
If you have long struggled to find your essence, Michael DeRosa suggests travel as a means to explore your inner self. If the two seem unrelated, like mere buzzwords thrown together, then Michael DeRosa implores you to give it a shot and see for yourself.
"Traveling takes you on journeys, both literal and figurative. Emptying your mind of its usual tensions gives a chance for your subconscious to take over. And that is where the real magic happens," explains Michael DeRosa.
Michael DeRosa says that everyone needs a break. If taking long trips isn't an option, going on shorter ones should, at least, be on your agenda. You might even surprise yourself with how much you enjoy taking time off and exploring the unknown.
