Travel through a Larger World Like Never Before, With EaseMyTrip Train Booking Offers

Let the right train take you to the right destination! Get on that train with a little extra saving with EaseMyTrip Train Booking Offers
EaseMyTrip (EMT), an officially authorized IRCTC partner and India's 2nd largest and fastest-growing travel portal, has stepped up with the greatest rebates of all time for its customers, on train bookings.
Since the beginning, EaseMyTrip has been providing hassle-free train reservation facilities to its valued customers over the website, as well as on the app. EaseMyTrip offers a number of self-service alternatives to its customers, including live PNR status checks (for purchases made on EMT only), downloads, and cancellations. The booking process with EaseMyTrip takes no more than 2 minutes and can be completed via a few clicks.
EaseMyTrip, from time to time has come up with seasonal offers and promo codes that can help customers save money in the form of cashback in their wallet or rebate on the next booking. However, in cases of fraud or offer misuse, EaseMyTrip holds the right to deny any services or offers to a particular individual.
Speaking about the new offer launch, while booking the train ticket for the selected destination, customers may now avail a 20% cashback in their EMT wallet by using the coupon code “EMTTRAIN20”. The maximum amount of cashback received in the EMT wallet would be up to Rs 500. This offer is valid for all online booking confirmations through the EaseMyTrip.com platform with no minimum booking amount. Lasting till 30th September 2021, all the new and existing customers can avail of this offer. The final payment can be made via several online banking options available at the company portal. However, this coupon code cannot be used with other promo codes.
Zero Service Charges on Train Booking is another step taken by EaseMyTrip to help customers save something extra on every purchase from the online booking platform. Individuals can now book train tickets for any destination with zero service charge by using the coupon code “EMTNSF”. Just select the location, enter the promo code and enjoy the rebate. This offer is valid for all new customers. Existing customers who are booking a train ticket for the first time through EaseMyTrip can also avail of this offer. This offer is also active till 30th September 2021 and cannot be combined with other running offers. However, in partial or complete cancellation, the offer will be rendered inactive and returned before processing the refund.
Another promo code from the pool of offers launched by EaseMyTrip is to redeem up to 50% of the train booking amount on the next flight booking. When a customer will make a train booking on the EaseMyTrip website or app using the code “EMTTRAIN”, they will receive a unique coupon code for half the amount of the train ticket that they can redeem on the next flight booking. This 50% train ticket rebate offer can be availed on all train routes booked via the EaseMyTrip.com website, Android or iOS app, or mobile site.
About EaseMyTrip
Easy Trip Planners Ltd (EaseMyTrip.com) is an online travel company based in Delhi, founded in May 2008 by Mr. Rikant Pitti & Mr. Nishant Pitti. Currently, EaseMyTrip.com is the 2nd largest, fastest-growing, and highest-rated (4.7 stars on Play Store) travel portal in India and is known for providing the best deals on flights, hotels, bus and holidays. With a strong network of 59,274 registered agent partners and having more than 10 million registered customers, the company has a presence through agent networks, offices, and franchises in every pin-code.