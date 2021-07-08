Travel Vlogger Shivangi Sharma expresses how traveling brought her peace of mind

Our day to day life is so noisy that it is exceedingly difficult to find peace. Amidst all the hustle and bustle, traveling has proven to be a sure shot stress buster that helps you attain that inner peace of mind.
Shivangi Sharma is a bewildering travel vlogger who considers travel as a powerful dose to reduce stress and anxiety and brings peace of mind. The travel vlogger has wandered almost every corner of the country. Her experience of every journey is wonderful and has brought an immense amount of pleasure to her life. Shivangi thinks it is an integral part of her life and will always carry a different place in her heart.
The travel enthusiast thinks traveling is introspection. It has given a different perception to the model of looking at her life. Shivangi is currently experiencing the happy phase in her life as the vlogger is receiving all praises for her fantastic videos from her trips.
Shivangi Sharma is an established travel blogger who gained recognition through her travel stories. The young wanderer currently has a huge number of followers on Instagram and Facebook. She came into the limelight when she completed a tour of 29 states in 39 days. Shivangi also broke the notion of not traveling with pets. She along with her pets have traveled more than 7-8 states by making the most out of their vacation. The solo traveler was interviewed by some of the leading media houses and news channels of India like The Telegraph, Times of India, The Tribune, Daily Post, Hindustan Times, and many more.