Traveler and Blogger Mani Prabhat is a man of substance!

When people take politics for power, there is a youth leader from Bihar, who genuinely finds politics a 'service'. Mani Prabhat sticks to his ideology of "don't die before your death".
At a very early age of just 20, Mani holds a key responsibility in a reputed political party. He is of a strong belief that life should be lived for the betterment of others and his every effort justifies his ideologies.
Mani Prabhat is a young and dynamic politico. He loves travelling and blogging. He has travelled most of India in a very early age of his life. Despite being a die-hard follower of Humanity, he gets inspired by people he meets, he loves to live the cultures of various religions.
Prabhat is one person who can ditch almost anything for travelling. He loves to explore places and then beautiful crafts his experiences in his blogs. His aura of being a political leader never affects his hobby of travelling and blogging and this makes him a man of substance. Despite having his own engagements, he never fails to do what he likes the most.
Mani Prabhat's struggles of life are not less. Born and brought up in a middle class family, he was never so flourished with the things. But his hard work, his dedication and his will of living life for others convinced him to take politics as his profession.
He is all together a family man and he love enjoying with friends like every other teenager does. His Instagram profile is a proof of this as he keeps posting pictures of his friends and family members.
When asked when he thought of joining politics, Mani Prabhat said, "Politics for me was never a source of influence and income but it gives me strength to work for the people. Conditions here in Bihar are not so favourable for living, especially in remote areas, and I want to spend my days and years for the betterment of these things."
He also inspires people in the field of travelling and blogging. People love to watch his posts and also like his blogs. His fans keep him asking for more and more as they also get an idea about the places Mani travels.
When asked for his love for travelling, Prabhat said, “Travelling is my passion from my childhood. I love to visit new places and explore them. Initially I was not into writing blogs much but I developed this interest when people started liking it. People wanted me to share my experiences and this gave me confidence of writing blogs.”
Mani Prabhat’s life certainly is an inspiration as he has achieved a respectable name for himself in this early age.