Trendsetter Rubal Dhankar brings a revolution of fitness and bodybuilding among the Indian policemen

If you are disciplined with your daily actions, you can achieve any goal in life with utmost precession. After all, discipline always has an upper hand over motivation. All that is required is to have control of the habits and choices that you make. Inculcating higher self-discipline in the day-to-day activities, Rubal Dhankar is setting an example of living a disciplined life. He is one of the prominent names with versatile traits.
Besides being the head constable in Delhi Police, he is a fitness model and a content creator who rose to fame after his appearance in the popular TV show Roades X4. As of today, Rubal Dhankar is the fittest cop in India. And rather than following a mainstream approach of following trends, he has created trends with his work ethos. Despite having a strenuous 12-hour duty on the field, Rubal has never messed with his workout and diet regime.
Hailing from the Baghpat region of Uttar Pradesh, he has inspired thousands of aspiring policemen about the importance of having a fit body. Always inclined towards having a chiselled physique, the fitness influencer had got bedridden after he underwent surgery in 2009. Overcoming all the challenges, Rubal Dhankar has never stayed away from doing exercises.
More so, he has been working out for almost 15 years, and during this time, he has never given up on his workouts. “It is pretty simple. If you quit on the process, you never reach the result. I have always focused on the process without making the scenarios of the final results. The only way to keep going is through the approach of never giving up in life, no matter what situation comes the way”, says Dhankar.
Rubal Dhankar’s longing dream is to participate in the World Police and Fire Games and bring a gold medal for the Delhi Police. For the same, he has kept the consistency intact, and Rubal is leaving no stone unturned to make his dream turn a reality. According to him, exercise is a part and parcel of one’s life that keeps depression and anxiety away.
He says, “Working out regularly and eating the right food helps in boosting the overall well-being. Everything is a mind game. If you can think of it, you can do it.” Besides bringing the trend of fitness and bodybuilding to the Indian police, Rubal Dhankar’s social media has created a rage among all the fitness enthusiasts of the country.