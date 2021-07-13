Trendy Traders felicitated under Startup India Scheme by Indian Government.

Under Startup India Scheme by Government, the entrepreneurs and startups all over the country that possess utmost innovation and business skills is being recognized. Trendy Traders is one such venture. With this Start-up India scheme, many ventures and entrepreneurs have been awarded with the recognition for their work, one of them is Trendy Traders headed by Mr. Niraj Mittal.
Many Startups and entrepreneurs have been praised by the leader Mr. Narendra Modi himself under this scheme. They have also been complimented by him for their work in Education and Finance sector to bring more youth into finance and investing.
Trendy Traders is an organization or an ed-tech platform who had beaten all the odds when it comes to finance and investing and trained people all over the world to pursue their career in investing or trading.
Mr. Niraj Mittal founded Trendy Traders almost 2 years ago with a vision and mission to train as many people as they can to spread financial literacy all over the world and yet they are in the right path creating milestones.
Trendy Traders has trained more than 10,000 people and encouraged them to invest in different financial assets for a better future. This step of making India financially literate got noticed by many leaders and therefore, they have been successful in getting recognition many places including Start-up India Scheme.
On interviewing Mr. Niraj Mittal, he says “This recognition by Startup India is a great achievement for the whole team of Trendy Traders and we will be providing the same to the society in coming years”.
On having word with some of their Students/Clients, we found out the service to be the top notch and also ranked one of the best in whole country. All the clients of Diamond Membership were quite happy with the service they have provided.
Trendy Traders and team have more to achieve in coming years with their massive vision and constant innovation.
You can connect with them over Instagram @trendy.traders or visit their website at www.trendytraders.in