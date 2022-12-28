Tron and Monero Losing Value as Snowfall Protocol Gains 250%

In the cryptocurrency market, it is normal for coins to drop in value while others are increasing. Recently, popular cryptocurrencies, Tron (TRX) and Monero (XMR) have been on the decline, although Tron (TRX) has made some leaps toward a more positive direction.
On the other hand, newcomer Snowfall Protocol (SNW) continues to excite investors as it moves from glory to glory.
In this post, we'll look at why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is the best option for investors who want to see massive profits, and also touch on the decline of Tron (TRX) and Monero (XMR).
Let’s get into it.
Tron Is Gradually Regaining Value
Tron (TRX) is a decentralized platform founded in 2017 by a Singaporean non-profit organization known as the Tron (TRX) foundation. The main goal of the Tron (TRX) blockchain is to host a global entertainment system to make the sharing of digital content more cost-effective.
By using the Tron (TRX) network, content creators can effectively avoid third parties and sell their work directly to consumers. Tron (TRX) users use the Tronix cryptocurrency to pay content creators for their work. Content creators are not required to pay transaction fees on Tron (TRX).
Tron (TRX) has gained a lot of popularity over the years, gaining more than 95 million users. Although the Tron (TRX) network was hit hard by the Bear market of 2022, its traction volume did not decrease much. As a result, Tron (TRX) has been able to beat the bears of the market and is slowly moving toward the green side of the trading charts.
Monero’s Future Is Looking Bleak
Monero (XMR) is a cryptocurrency designed to allow users to make anonymous transactions on the blockchain. With Monero (XMR), users can make large monetary transfers without leaving any traces behind that could point out who made the transactions.
Although the privacy that Monero (XMR) offers is useful in helping people keep their transactions private, there is a growing fear that Monero (XMR) might make things easier for criminals who want to commit fraud. As a result, investors are worried that the government may come down on Monero (XMR) and cause the coin to get delisted. As a result of this fear, some investors have sold off their Monero (XMR), in a bid to avoid losses.
Snowfall Protocol Gained More Than 250%
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a multi-chain interoperability platform built to facilitate the secure cross-chain transaction between blockchains. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is the first ever cross-chain transfer platform built to support the transfer of fungible as well as non-fungible tokens.
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) uses canonical token bridging to allow for the transfer of fungible tokens while also using a wrapping and swap protocol for non-fungible tokens. These two technologies greatly increase the user-friendliness of Snowfall Protocol (SNW) as a cross-chain transfer platform.
Although Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has only been around for a short time, it has managed to capture the interest of cryptocurrency investors. One of the reasons why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is becoming popular by the day is the utility it brings to the blockchain ecosystem.
Currently, there are more than 250 smart contract platforms on the market, and more than 15 million smart contract tokens. Although most of the coins have not yet demonstrated the ability to offer real utility, there is still a lot of room for growth, and the size of the smart contract industry will keep increasing in the coming year.
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) will play a significant role in this sector in the coming years, making it a strategic platform for developers and users who want to benefit from multiple chains.
Another reason for Snowfall Protocol’s (SNW) popularity is its fast growth. Investors who bought into the platform earlier on have seen a growth of at least 250%, even before the end of the presale. Market observers have also predicted that Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is likely to become a top cryptocurrency. There is also the possibility of Snowfall Protocol (SNW) increasing by 1,000 X in coming years.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.