TropoFarmer’s Unique Approach to Investing in NFTs

May 20: NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are unique digital assets and, therefore, not interchangeable. These assets can represent anything from ownership of digital art to in-game items and experiences. While the NFT market is still in its early stages, it shows great promise as a new way to trade and invest in digital assets. For traders looking to get involved with NFTs, it is essential to understand how the market works and what factors can affect the price of NFTs.
This was the route taken by NFT enthusiast tropoFarmer. He first learned about NFTs when NBA Top Shot skyrocketed in popularity. While he wasn't unfamiliar with cryptocurrencies at the time, NFTs were something new to him. And so he went on to do his research, finding his way into the depths of NFT Twitter and Discord.
During his research, he got fascinated by the speed at which things move in the NFT space. "A day could seem like a week because of all the stuff happening simultaneously. Fortunately, I'm the type who would dig deep into things I like, so I researched the ins and outs of NFTs. I recommend doing the same for beginners who are just getting their feet wet because if you miss even a single piece of important information, it could turn out costly."
Among the first NFTs in his collection is a digital art piece from the popular game series Street Fighter. It had a burn mechanic, which opened possibilities to upgrade to higher levels. tropoFarmer spent $500 for the NFT, and there was no looking back since. "The key to success in trading NFTs is understanding the market and knowing when to buy and sell. Like with any other asset, there will be times when the market is hot and prices are high, and there will also be times when the market is cold, and prices are low. As a trader, it is important to identify these cycles and take advantage of them."
It's not all about flipping for tropoFarmer, however. When he generates profits from his trades, he often uses his earnings to buy NFTs from lesser-known artists or collections. One approach he uses is going to HEN and checking out what other people have in their collection. He says anybody into NFTs can do the same thing, especially beginners who don't know where to start. After all, NFTs are an excellent way of supporting the creators.
One thing he has learned from his experience is that NFTs are still a very young market, and there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding it. "This market is still in its early stages, and a lot can change in a short amount of time. I believe that the NFT market has potential, but it is still very much a speculative market. I recommend doing your research and only investing what you are comfortable with losing."
Today, tropoFarmer serves as an adviser for different NFT projects. Through his experience, he offers valuable insights into how the market works and what to look out for. He also engages with his Twitter followers a lot, sharing his thoughts and analyses on the latest happenings in the world of NFTs.
For tropoFarmer, being an NFT trader is about having fun and enjoying the ride. "This market is still in its infancy, and there is a lot of excitement surrounding it. However, I believe that the best is yet to come for the NFT market, and I am looking forward to seeing how it develops in the coming years."