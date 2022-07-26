Trucknetic - The “Uber for trucks” the industry direly needed

Trucknetic, a Delhi-based startup that provides Uber-like service for trucks, is helping to streamline India's notoriously inefficient logistics industry.
Founded in 2019, Trucknetic is the Uber for trucks in India. It runs an online marketplace that digitizes fleet operations and matches trucks for relevant front and return loads.
Trucknetic has built a reputation around its excellent service and outstanding user experience. All of which are underpinned by the company's strong commitment to technological innovation.
It is a tech-first startup redefining the freight industry by creating a unique marketplace connecting shippers and carriers for the front and return loads using AI-ML, analytics, and associated technologies.
"With intense competition and thin profit margins, many logistics companies have realized the importance of technology to expand and succeed. Trucknetic, with the help of technology has removed the brokers by onboarding truck owners directly on its application, thereby increasing the net earnings for the truck owners", says Arham, the founder and CEO of Trucknetic. He also added that while truck owners' income has increased by 40 per cent, the logistics cost to the Shippers has also significantly decreased.
The Trucknetic platform consists of two applications, Trucknetic Carrier, for fleet owners; transporters, and Trucknetic Shipper, which caters to individuals, traders, MSMEs, and corporates.
The company has more than 100,000+ downloads on Trucknetic Carrier and Trucknetic Shipper applications on the Google Play Store, and has close to 5000 daily active users on the platform. Monthly active users happen to be around 1 lakh.
The logistics tech startup has a host of prestigious brands in its clientele like Patanjali, Action Tesa, Ninjacart, Dehaat, etc. and has received numerous awards and opportunities for its impeccable service, including the 10 most trusted logistics & supply chain brands 2021, top placer logistics 2021, best shippers, and carriers marketplace platform (APAC).
India loses $50 billion dollars annually due to poor and inefficient logistics. Trucknetic is on a mission to change this by solving the return load problem, which has been troubling the logistics industry for a long time. Microsoft is helping the startup build a proof of concept on solving the return load problem and demand forecasting using AI-ML, which would reduce the empty running of a truck.
The startup uses advanced technology like AI, ML, and data analytics to provide efficient and cost-effective logistical solutions. Its grander vision is to bring transparency and visibility to the logistics sector, modernize the operations across the supply chain and contribute to the Ease of Doing Business in India.
The Delhi-based startup runs a non for profit NGO that aims at improving the conditions of over 2 million truck drivers, who are the backbone of the economy. The problems in the industry are forcing truckers to leave this sector which is an alarming sign. The NGO aims to create a safe space for them, so they are profitable and productive, and our economy never faces a trucker shortage.
Trucknetic aims to play a crucial role in India's booming logistics sector and become the first platform in the world to provide any truck for any commodity from anywhere in the country.