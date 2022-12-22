Trulicity Weight Loss Reviews: Top 5 Natural OTC Trulicity Alternative For Weight Loss in 2023

Dulaglutide goes by the brand name Trulicity. It is a diabetic medicine used to treat type 2 diabetes. Weight reduction is also quite successful with a prescription-only medicine. This article investigates the Trulicity alternatives, which include both comparable prescription therapies and natural over-the-counter weight reduction products.
Here are the most common and popular OTC alternatives of Trulicity:
- PhenQ ~ Editor Choice for Fat Burner & Appetite Suppressant
- Zotrim ~ Herbal Hunger Reducer
- PhenGold
- Phen24
- PrimeShred
What is Trulicity?
Trulicity is a once-in-a-week injectable drug used to maintain optimum blood sugar levels in persons with type 2 diabetes.
Trulicity includes dulaglutide, an analog of GLP-1. It is a natural digestive hormone produced by the body. The weight reduction medication stimulates the pancreas to release more insulin after meals and decreases glucose production from the liver.
This medicine family may decrease various cardiovascular risk factors while also reducing blood sugar and assisting with blood glucose management.
Trulicity Over-the-Counter Alternatives For Weight Loss
- PhenQ
PhenQ is a natural nutritional supplement that assists people in reaching their weight-loss objectives. Management over food cravings and hunger pangs, increased metabolism, and increased energy are just a few of the advantages that PhenQ customers have reported.
It works by enhancing thermogenesis, or the body's capacity to burn fat more quickly. The other components utilized to produce PhenQ increase its efficacy by working synergistically to lower cholesterol and promote energy while controlling hunger.
Users will be able to see quicker fat reduction in addition to improved physical activity, performance and endurance. PhenQ may also help users get back on track with correct nutrition by providing the body with vitamins that are necessary for metabolic functions and general wellness.
Once taken, the PhenQ pill begins to melt stored fat and acts similarly to metabolism boosters. PhenQ, on the other hand, produces long-term weight and fat reduction outcomes. The mixture offers the user a sense of fullness, which reduces appetite and desires for bad foods that cause weight gain and fat accumulation. PhenQ's fat-burning thermogenic qualities burn more fat at once and prevent fat buildup whether the user consumes their favorite meals or not, and the person's weight is managed and balanced. The pill improves consumers' mood and energy levels.
Take one pill with breakfast and one with lunch twice a day. Take the supplement for 60 days without stopping and avoid the temptation to overdose for faster results.
PhenQ is a natural alternative to several prescribed diet pills and weight reduction drugs with diverse actions.
Unique diet formula designed for both men and women Supports metabolism to help burn excess body fat Reduces food cravings to naturally eat less at mealtime Helps decrease fat accumulation for less visceral belly fat Balances mood and energy levels for increased drive and motivation High-quality formula manufactured in the United States and the United Kingdom in GMP-approved facilities.
Price - $69.95 per bottle
2. Zotrim
Zotrim is a herbal weight-loss supplement. It is intended to relieve hunger and assist individuals in maintaining an energy balance for enhanced health, physical activity, and weight control. Its mixture comprises three potent medical herbs that have been shown to aid in weight loss: Guarana Seed, Yerba Mate Leaf, and Damiana Leaf.
These carefully tested herbal extracts are combined to have the greatest benefit in terms of decreasing hunger cravings and boosting fullness. Users may get their ideal form in less time, organically and securely, using Zotrim.
Zotrim is one of the most trusted and recommended health supplements that work for people by incorporating its active ingredients into their meals, hence reducing calorie consumption in the body via diet. Its formula is basically eating less. It suppresses appetite and keeps people from overeating.
Users will find that their appetite will have naturally dropped after they begin taking Zotrim. They will feel no hunger between mealtimes and will consume minimal servings. This is the primary goal of the Zotrim vitamin. It is crucial to take the product in conjunction with a healthy diet since it will offer users with increased energy to be active, allowing them to burn more calories and therefore decrease belly fat.
Zotrim is made completely of natural substances that are beneficial to health. Consuming Zotrim will undoubtedly assist users in achieving great weight loss at a much speedier pace.
Nearly 60 women were tested to see whether using Zotrim actually helps with diet suppression. The supplement was taken prior to breakfast and lunch. It was discovered that these ladies consumed fewer calories after using this supplement, indicating that the claim of hunger suppression is correct.
The maximum daily dosage of Zotrim is nine pills. It is advised that users take three pills with water before each meal. For best results, it is recommended that users also minimize the amount of food consumed.
- Reduces appetite and food cravings
- effortlessly lowers appetite
- manages cravings
- prevents snacking
- minimizes daily calorie consumption.
- Clinically proven to aid in weight loss
- natural, herbal formula supported by several clinical studies demonstrating its efficacy
- In testing, it outperforms prescription treatments
- It helps lose weight quicker than many prescription medications, despite the absence of a balanced diet.
Price - $49.99 per bottle
3. PhenGold
PhenGold, according to its creators, will make one's weight reduction journey much simpler. It includes components that are said to assist with fat burning, energy, and hunger suppression.
They claim that when paired with a healthy lifestyle, it will help users reach their weight reduction objectives and may lead to actual, long-term weight loss.
PhenGold's components are completely natural, and the capsules include no soy, gluten, dairy, or GMOs, making them suitable for vegans and vegetarians. Cayenne Pepper, Green Tea, Caffeine, Rhodiola Rosea, L-Tyrosine, L-Theanine, Green Coffee, Vitamin B3, Vitamin B-12, DMAE, and Vitamin B-6 are all present.
PhenGold will assist people in losing weight by focusing on two important processes in the body: metabolism and food cravings.
The product targets metabolism, assisting the body in losing weight much more quickly by using stored fat at a quicker pace.
PhenGold is a fantastic medication for reducing feelings of hunger and is a great choice for anyone looking to reduce their appetite. The vast majority of people struggle with compulsive or unhealthy snacking. One may eat a bag of chips or a bar of chocolate or candy later, maybe after two hours, followed by some cookies and tea after that. This will not only add to the weight one already carries but may also be hazardous to their health, especially if the blood sugar levels are already elevated.
The components in the tablet will make people feel fuller for longer durations of time.
It is essential to point out that if people use PhenGold, they may find it easier to reduce their body fat without having to engage in a great deal of strenuous physical activity. Their intake of calories will also decrease as a result. It is not necessary to combine it with a stringent exercise or diet program, which makes it a perfect weight loss pill for anyone who is apprehensive about starting a new diet.
Three PhenGold tablets should be taken each day.
All of the substances are completely natural, and they have been extensively studied, tested, and confirmed to be safe and effective.
The creators of PhenGold, however, warn pregnant and nursing women against taking it.
They also suggest anybody with pre-existing health conditions should contact their doctor before using PhenGold.
- Kickstarts weight loss journey.
- Maintains energy levels.
- Uplifts mood and enhances concentration.
- Suppresses unwanted urges.
- Removes obstinate body fat.
- Increases and maintains metabolism.
- There are no stimulants in this product.
- Ingredients are natural and well-researched.
- Guaranteed money back.
Price - $60 per bottle
4. Phen24
Phen24 is a 24-hour weight reduction medication that contains natural components in the appropriate quantities to combat an unexpected weight increase and burn extra fat.
This weight reduction solution is unique in that it helps burn fat during the day, and reduces appetite and burns excess fat at night, even when users are sleeping and the body is at rest.
Instead of cramming all of the elements into a single recipe, the creators separated the supplement into two parts: one for use during the day and one for use at night.
This makes sense since the supplement offers 24-hour weight reduction assistance, which is only feasible if the supplement supports both day and night fat burning.
According to the manufacturers, this "24-hour metabolism management solution" may help users burn fat, improve mood, enhance metabolism, and energy levels, crush cravings, and provide a slew of other health advantages.
Phen24 is a very safe and effective supplement. It is also devoid of artificial substances and adverse effects. Individuals also do not need to get it prescribed for purchasing the supplement. They can buy it from the authorized website and begin reaping its advantages right now.
It is available in capsule form, which makes it simple to take. It was produced in cGMP facilities with regulated and sterile settings to ensure the supplement's effectiveness and safety.
The Phen24 recipe is divided into two parts: one for the day and one for the night. The basic processes of these two formulas are quite different.
Let's look more closely at the Phen24 daytime formula for weight loss:
The biggest contributor to obesity and weight growth is a sluggish metabolism, which makes it incredibly challenging for the body to burn fat. Obesity and weight gain are both medical conditions. In addition to this, it brings about a decrease in overall levels of energy. Because of this, the Phen24 daytime combination is designed to give one's metabolism a boost first thing when one gets up in the morning.
In addition, the compounds in the mixture contribute to the smooth operation of an individual's metabolism.
Even if they are sitting for long periods of time, it helps them feel less hungry and keeps their energy levels up by keeping the metabolism working efficiently.
The product's Nighttime Formula is particularly intended to assist people in burning off those excess calories that they were unable to burn throughout the day. It was created with the intention of addressing the midnight cravings that arise in the middle of the night.
The combination not only increases the amount of fat that the body burns even while it is resting or in a state of sleep, but it also prevents people from having late-night cravings for foods like ice cream, chocolate, and pizza.
Cayenne pepper, chromium, manganese, vitamin C, L-Phenylalanine, Hops extract, Biotin, zinc, copper, guarana, iodine, caffeine, griffonia, and green tea extract are all included in the product.
Take one Day Capsule with water at breakfast time and 3 night capsules a quarter of an hour before supper and with water.
- Aids in the burning of fat.
- Improves energy levels.
- Helps to eliminate food cravings and reduce hunger pangs.
- It may help people feel better.
- Crushes late-night cravings.
- Allows users to burn more fat while sleeping.
Price - $69.99 per bottle
5. PrimeShred
PrimeShred is a powerful fat burner that may be used to burn fat all over the body. It aids in the burning of body fat while retaining lean muscle mass. This fantastic fat-loss vitamin has several advantages, including increased energy and weight reduction.
PrimeShed is an effective and safe weight loss pill. This supplement burns fat effectively and targets unwanted and accumulated fat stored in the body. The PrimeShred fat burner product is suitable for both men and women.
PrimeShred's components act in several ways to guarantee that users burn calories while preserving muscle mass and energy levels.
To begin, the product has substances that have inherent mood-boosting qualities. These are called natural nootropics and are very effective in maintaining attention and a positive mood.
Second, there are compounds whose purpose is to promote the rapid burning of accumulated fat in the body. These are thermogenic[2] and urge the body to utilize fat reserves as energy.
The third group of PrimeShred compounds aids in the maintenance of lean muscle mass. That is, people may burn body fat rather than muscular mass.
L-Tyrosine, Green tea extract, L-Theanine, Rhodiola Rosea root, caffeine anhydrous, green coffee beans, and Bioperine are all found in PrimeShred.
After 4 weeks of using PrimeShred, users will begin to see results. This gives the fat burning product enough time to melt the fat that has been accumulated for energy. This includes white adipose tissue or visceral fat. Users will begin to lose weight within a month.
Take three pills roughly 20 minutes before breakfast. Use PrimeShred on both training and non-training days.
- The ingredients list is transparent.
- Beneficial for weight loss
- Vegan and vegetarian friendly
- Activates fat-burning mechanisms in the body
- GMO, soy, and gluten-free
- artificial sweeteners, Preservatives, and colorings are not present.
- Ingredients are good for health
- Maintains lean muscle mass
- Increases energy levels
- Encourages more mobility
- Improves cognitive function
- Uplifts mood
- Guaranteed money back
Price - $49.99 per bottle
Buying directly from the manufacturer online provides a better experience. And interacting with the people who produce the goods and offer better customer service is a considerably simpler means of getting a refund if the product does not perform as intended.
How Does Trulicity Help People Lose Weight?
Trulicity is a medicine class recommended by doctors to assist people in reaching their weight reduction objectives. Trulicity helps blood sugar management by assisting the body in breaking down and absorbing sugar or glucose more effectively.
It also helps to boost sensations of fullness, which reduces cravings for harmful meals. Losing weight might be challenging, but with Trulicity, everyone can safely and efficiently accomplish their diet and weight goals while also controlling their blood glucose levels.
How Effective is Trulicity?
Regular usage of Trulicity may help patients achieve their weight management objectives by increasing fat loss and maintaining lean muscle mass, even when they make large dietary changes or physical activity.
Trulicity begins working within a few days after commencing medication and delivers continuous 24-hour activity for the whole week after each dosage until the next weekly shot. The doctor will provide people with additional details about how it may help them manage their type 2 diabetes.
Trulicity Safety Concerns and Side Effects
Trulicity, like many other drugs, has potential side effects that people should be informed of before using it. Nausea, upset stomach, constipation, exhaustion, low appetite, and an increased chance of developing pancreatitis are among the symptoms.
While most of these adverse effects are minor, if they worsen later or if users suffer any major adverse effects such as seizures or impaired vision, call your doctor immediately.
When using Trulicity, remember to always follow the healthcare provider's recommendations; doing so will assist in achieving better glycemic control but will also lessen the possibility of experiencing any unwanted side effects.
- Low blood sugar
- Vomiting
- Allergic reactions
- Drug interactions
- Diarrhea
- Abdominal pain
Conclusion
Trulicity (dulaglutide) is an outstanding weight reduction medicine. It is a widely used diabetic drug for lowering blood glucose and the levels of blood sugar. Trulicity, like other prescription medications, is not appropriate for everyone and is not accessible. Trulicity has various over-the-counter alternatives for these reasons.
