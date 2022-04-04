Tsukimi – Bringing Lo-Fi Vibes to the Metaverse

April 4: If you’ve been following the NFT scene, you probably have come across Tsukimi. Owned by Ukiyo Inc, a creative house founded by three anonymous partners, the Tsukimi NFTs are seeing a sharp rise in public interest since inception. Today we are going to take a deep dive into all things Tsukimi, its parent company, what they are all about, and more!
UKIYO INC
Tsukimi NFTs is a project by Ukiyo Inc. As far as we know, Tsukimi would be the first NFT project by this house.
THE ART
The Tsukimi brand centres on the culture of the lo-fi scene. The art is powerfully aesthetic, hyper realistic and in some ways draws elements from the Japanese culture.
Whether it’s a long drive late at night, or a study session, or even a evening of sitting by the fireplace sipping hot chocolate gazing out at the moon – the one type of music that suits every mood is – as you may have guessed it – Lo-Fi.
There is something about the culture of lo-fi. The melancholy, bittersweet, and groovy music.One that is imperfect, wavy, dusty – all of which just adds to the vibe.
And this vibe – this is what Tsukimi is going after.
THE IDEA
There is something overtly nostalgic about the chill-wave scene. And that is what Tsukimi is all about. It’s about something that connects us in a way that is not only emotional but, in some ways, spiritual.
It’s no secret that the chill-wave and lo-fi scene is here to stay. It’s won the hearts and minds of billions of listeners worldwide. The dusty drumbeats, tape-hiss, wavy vinyl crackles and pop – all of it just somehow builds this perfect vibe that you can daydream on for hours and hours.
THE COMMUNITY
The strongest community is one that is fuelled by an undying common passion. A passion that is goes beyond the physical realm. Something that unites us by a feeling – a longing.
Imagine a community of individuals that are tuned to the same mind frequency – the same vibe – the same groove.
THE VISION
So – what about the road ahead? What can we expect from Tsukimi in the coming future?
First would a fresh breath of air when it comes the art. Art that is focused on a culture – one that lets people truly showcase who they are.
Next, would be working further towards the ‘brand’ side of things. This would mean collabs with streetwear brands, chill-hop and lo-fi artists and production houses, and more!
And beyond that, as hinted on their website, is the journey to the Loft. ‘The Loft’ is what the Tsukimi has named their concept of the Metaverse, and we are excited to see what they come up with!