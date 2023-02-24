Turinabol (TBOL): The Ultimate Guide

Turinabol (Chlorodehydromethyltestosterone) is a potent oral anabolic steroid with a unique history, being the only AAS created for non-medicinal purposes. In the end, turinabol was created to help the East German athletes get an unfair advantage at the Olympic Games, between 1968 to 1989. The state sponsored doping program known as "State Plan Research Theme 14.25" The goal of the nation was to dominate all the sport.
Click Here to Buy Muscle Growth Supplement price and offers
Therefore, trainers will provide players with "vitamins" (a misleading label) which would be able to evade detection during drug tests.About 10,000 female and male athletes, which includes children just 10 years old young, saw significant growth in strength and increased hypertrophy (size) as well as endurance. The athletes basically acted as non-consenting laboratory rats, totally ignorant of the information provided to them. It wasn't until 1990 that it became well-known that Turinabol was the key ingredient in"the East German Doping Machine'.
Best Supplements for Muscle Growth
- D-Bal Max: Best muscle growth supplement overall
- CrazyBulk Bulking Stack: Best bulking stack for bodybuilding
- Testo-Max: Best for testosterone, body fat, and energy
- Dianabol – Best choice for muscle building (Most Popular)
- Deca Durabolin – Best choice for stamina
- Trenbolone – Best choice for muscle mass and recovery
- Sustanon – Best choice for testosterone levels
- Crazy Nutrition Mass Gainer: Best mass gainer shake for bulking
- HGH-X2: Best human growth hormone booster
- OSTA 2866: Best SARM alternative for fast muscle growth
- Intensive Pre-Train: Best pre-workout supplement
- Ultimate CRN-5: Best creatine
- CrazyBulk Female Cutting Stack: Best for women
- 100% Tri-Protein: Best protein powder
Tbol = Dianabol Derivative
German scientists have observed the powerful results from Dianabol during Olympic athletes following the discovery of Dr. John Ziegler successfully created an anabolic steroid with more strength than Testosterone.
They also realized that Dianabol resulted in significant levels of water retention among athletes, due to the high amounts of aromatization. This results in lower functionality.
So, German scientists' objective was to create an steroid that would replicate Dianabol's anabolic (muscle building) and the strength-enhancing effects of Dianabol however without the gains in fluids.
They succeeded in their goal by creating a Dianabol derivative compound that had a similar structure as Dbol but with an added 4-chloro modification of clostebol.
Clostebol is a low anabolic steroid that is that is used in dermatology medicine reasons ( 1).
This change means Turinabol did not have Dianabol's estrogenic effects , and therefore dry muscle gains could be felt with no water retention.
Due to the chemical structure of Turinabol it is frequently known as "baby Dbol in bodybuilding, and it has less anabolic or androgenic effects as its "father" compound.
Turinabol was developed specifically to enhance swimming performance as well as gymnasts, resulting in great medal successes and a variety of world records. In the present, Turinabol is also used by baseball players, fighters as well as weightlifters and sprinters, including Jon Jones being the most prominent athlete that has trace amounts of Turinabol metabolic compounds in his body ( 2).
Legal Dianabol Alternative
D-Bal is our #1 rated legal Dianabol product. It replicates the muscle-building and strength-enhancing effects of Dianabol, but without the unwanted side effects.
The HTML0 is approved by FDA and can be bought on the internet, without a prescription.
D-Bal is ideally suited to those who want to build substantial amounts of muscle without blocking their testosterone or stressing their livers or raising blood pressure.
Find the Best Cost
Turinabol Benefits
- Muscles are enlarged
- Strengthening the durability
- Fat loss
- No Estrogenic effects
- Weak Androgen
Due to Turinabol's moderate anabolic and not creating water retention, it is employed to cut in order to increase fat burning and to retain the muscle (whilst being in a deficit of calories).
Turinabol is also able to eliminate subcutaneous fat stores like other anabolic steroids because it is exogenous testosterone which results in an increase in the amount of the adipose tissue.
Turinabol isn't estrogenic due to the alteration of 4-chloro of clostebol. Therefore, it is not a risk when it comes to gynecomastia, or fluid retention.
Tbol is also not androgenic, and has the score for androgenicity of zero so instances of acne vulgaris androgenic alopecia (hair loss) and benign prostatic hyperplasia (prostate growth) are very rare.
Turinabol Results
It can be utilized to bulk up novices and help them gain 15 pounds or more of muscle mass; however these gains in hypertrophy aren't likely to be seen for those who are experienced users of steroids.
Turinabol is not the best choice for those who want to achieve extraordinary gains in mass gains and strength, as it is only able to achieve an anabolic score of 54. If purely bulk is your goal, Testosterone, Anadrol, Trenbolone or Dianabol are more potent and powerful compounds.
The Dr. Thomas O'Connor suggests that Turinabol could be more potent in comparison to Anavar but less as Winstrol regarding its effects on the body's composition.
Results from Turinabol will be steady and slow, with a the half-life of 16 hours. This is more than double the time of Winstrol and roughly 50 percent longer than Anavar.
So, Turinabol is not an oral steroid which is rapidly absorbed into the bloodstream. It results in fast fat loss or muscle gain and thus requires longer-lasting periods for the drug to build up in the user's body.
Turinabol's strength gains are also substantial and are documented in an 1973 study which stated that the dose of 10 mg/day given to female athletes in shot put increased her distance of throw by 2 meters over eleven months ( 3).
Turinabol Side Effects
- Virilization
- Liver toxicity
- HDL cholesterol
- The suppression of testosterone
Virilization
Although Turinabol has a zero androgen level however, it has the ability to trigger virilization for women.
The masculinity of the sport was evident at those 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal, in which Montreal's East German swimmers had exceptionally broad shoulders and more pronounced voices.
One of the reasons why these effects were evident, around 10 years after athletes began taking Turinabol was due to the dosages being slowly increased every year.
In the late 1970s, a lot of female athletes were taking different testosterones that boosted virility, such as testosterone esters, and Nandrolone ( Deca Durabolin).
At this point, certain athletes had refused the treatment because of these compounds being injectable (a less subtle type of administration than orals).
It is hard to determine the effectiveness of Turinabol for making women more masculine since women in East Germany athletes were taking other steroids concurrently and due to the absence of research on medical issues conducted with Tbol.
It is nevertheless reasonable to suppose that this drug has been tolerated for females with moderate dosages because of the subtle (unapparent) effects during its initial years of use.
Liver Toxicity
The stress enzymes in the liver such as AST (aspartate aminotransferase) and ALT (alanine aminotransferase) are elevated when Turinabol is used because it is an alpha-alkylated steroid c-17 and consequently moving through the liver.
Many bodybuilders think that the hepatotoxicity associated with Turinabol is mild because it is generally a drug that is well-tolerated.
This could be the case but users must not take it for granted and continue to use long-term cycles of turinabol (beyond eight weeks) since liver damage and jaundice could be a possibility.
Doctor. Thomas O'Connor had a patient who was taking Turinabol alone for two years, believing it to be safe due to its being regularly prescribed to East German athletes in the 60s and 70s. The patient eventually developed the condition called peliosis-hepatis. It is an extremely serious vascular disease that causes blood-filled cysts to are deposited within the liver.
The man needed surgery, which saw doctors remove parts of his liver. This assisted with his healing.
HDL Cholesterol
HDL (HDL) cholesterol levels will decrease when you take Turinabol. This causes a mild to moderate increase of blood pressure.
This negative impact on blood lipids is commonplace when you take any anabolic steroids, but oral steroids generally result in more heart strain because they trigger the hepatic lipase enzyme within the liver (causing higher levels of cholesterol).
People with hypertension or an family history of heart disease in their family members should stay clear of anabolic steroids as a general rule.
To lower the chance of hypertension arising from Turinabol, patients are advised to exercise regularly and take four grams of fish oil every day (for the time of a cycle) due to improving the function of the endothelial system and decreasing plaque build-up within the arteries.
Testosterone Suppression
Anabolic steroids are all known to boost exogenous testosterone levels, while reducing the endogenous (natural) levels.
The degree of severity in regards to HPG (hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal) axis shutdown, often depends on the potency of a steroid and the dosages taken.
Turinabol when taken on its own can cause a slight decrease in the natural testosterone production, which is similar to Anavar but this suppression can become more severe when combined along with the other steroids.
In order to speed up process of restoring endogenous testosterone levels post-cycle, patients can opt to use PCT (post-cycle treatment).
SERMs like Clomiphene (Clomid) or Tamoxifen (Nolvadex) are found to be efficient in restoring the levels of male hormones ( 4).
Bodybuilders usually take 30mg Nolvadex a day, or 100mg of Clomid every day The PCT lasts about 30 days.
If a Turinabol-only process is being conducted it is possible that only one SERM would be required post-cycle.
But it is possible to do so if Turinabol is combined with other anabolics that suppress appetite Two SERMs can be taken in synchrony.
To take a more aggressive approach some patients might add the hCG protocol to their PCT regimen (with 220 in IU of hCG being administered every each day, for 20 weeks).
Legal Steroid Alternatives that Work
Crazy Bulk is our recommended source for legal steroid alternatives, based on thousands of positive reviews on verified platforms, such as Trustpilot and Feefo.
Dr. Thomas O'Connor, head of our medical team, says: "There is evidence, should you choose to utilize those (steroid alternatives) they'd be superior to using testosterone-based steroids".
The Crazy Bulk formulas have been backed by clinical studies which is safe for both and women to make use of.
Visit Store
Turinabol Cycles
Turinabol is usually consumed in doses of 15-40 mg per day. The lower end of this spectrum is specifically designed for improvement in athletic performance, while 40mg is ideal for bodybuilders who want to build lean muscle mass.
Turinabol is usually used for 6-8 weeks, which is a comparatively long oral course because of its extended ester structure (slow-acting properties).
Turinabol-Only Cycle (For Males)
Intermediate bodybuilders could opt to extend their program to 8 weeks, when their blood pressure and liver enzymes are under control.
Some bodybuilders boost their dosage to as high as 80mg per day but it isn't necessary and can result in a significant toxic effects. If people do not experience positive effects after taking 40mg/day there's a good possibility that the ingredient isn't really Turinabol but it is a placebo (or extremely dilute).
Turinabol or a similar Cycle (For Women)
The low doses in the form of Tbol (5mg) aren't likely to trigger male secondary sexual traits in females.
Females are only allowed to have a small only a fraction of the male's endogenous testosterone levels, which means that only small doses of steroids are required for exceptional outcomes and significant improvement of body structure.
Turinabol along with Testosterone Cycle
Turinabol and Testosterone are well-suited to each other in that Testosterone not putting any liver strain while causing mild variations in cholesterol.
This combination can be utilized for a cutting or bulking cycle, while simultaneously encouraging lean mass gain and weight loss.
Testosterone is among the most powerful AAS that bulks, and produces extraordinary strength and muscular increases. Cypionate as well as Enanthate have become well-known esters for bodybuilders, encouraging slow, steady, but important results.
When used for cutting cycles the use of an anti-estrogen could be used to reduce water retention caused by the introduction of Testosterone. Anastrozole and Letrozole are the most the most popular choices, preventing aromatization (the transformation from testosterone to estrogen).
Erection quality and performance may decrease in the later phases of a Turinabol-only cycle due to its low androgenicity. In the case of weak androgens, they can cause an increase in sexual health due to the reduction of DHT levels. Dihydrotestosterone (DHT) is an essential role in the production of nitric oxide that is required for optimal blood flow and the flow of blood for the penis.
Thus, by stacking Turinabol along with an androgenic steroid (like Testosterone), users will be able to keep high levels DHT and the production of nitric oxide -- to prevent the possibility of impotence.
However high DHT levels can cause more frequent losing hair (on your scalp) as well as acne vulgaris and prostate expansion.
Turinabol Reviews
We've collected a variety of reviews written by unidentified Turinabol users, which gives our readers a greater knowledge of the way this steroid impacts various people.
Good size increase. Shoulders grew a lot faster than I anticipated. Arms increased from 14 1/2 to 14 1/4. Waist increased up from 32 1/2 to. Back also increased quite little, with traps particularly. Also, I had good muscle bulk throughout the course of my workout. I didn't experience any major growth in size until week 3-4. Around midway through week 3, my weight started to rise by 2lbs per day.
My bench press increased up from 335lbs to 300lbs over four weeks. 40 mg of Tbol a day. Simple linear increase 3x5 on the bench, 3-4 times per week. There was no libido issues or other issues and no weight gain (legit Tbol). I have kept all gains, but don't grasp the resentment for orals.
Super under-rated. My experience was that Tbol delivered nice gains that were clean and steady. My bench was consistently increasing by 5 pounds per week and the gains were maintained even after I stopped. Many people say that it's Dbol's younger brother, however I put down Dbol and returned on Tbol since the results were similar to me, except that with TBOL there was no retention of water and my estrogen did not rise.
I've never ran more than 1 mile in my life. With 50mg of Tbol I ran for three miles before going for some squats. I took 30mg of Dbol daily in the final two weeks of my 6 weeks Tbol cycle. Recorded a PB in each workout, and I was able to run like a horse while having horrible Dbol in my body. Fantastic stuff. I would do it in conjunction with everything.
One of my top orals. Although it might not be able to pack an enormous punch like Superdrol or rip you to shreds like Anavar It just seems to make everything much better. Because it liberates more testosterone due to lower binding to SHBG and Test, it is a great choice with Test and is even more effective the more compound you stack.
This was the first time I took an oral in order to start my very first period. I can remember returning home after a few weeks the first cycle, and taking my shirt off to test the new clothes my mum purchased for me, as my family was like...what did you do to your body. I wasn't a huge person or any other thing, but I did become an unnaturally beautiful beast on Tbol that was able to work for hours on sets. I've never had a compound yet that has offered me the same efficacy and intensity in the same time span as Tbol has. Not even Tren + Superdrol.
Turinabol is compared to Anavar
Turinabol along with Anavar are similarto each other, both being oral and non-estrogenic substances.
They both aid in promoting lean muscles, increased strength and weight loss.
But, the effects of Turinabol are believed to be a little stronger than Anavar which means that Tbol could have an edge in regards to strength and muscle gains.
On the other hand, Turinabol may cause slightly more adverse negative effects than Anavar like increased fluctuations in cholesterol levels and liver enzymes, such as ALT/AST, and more testosterone suppression.
Turinabol is a lot cheaper to purchase from the black market than Anavar which is a more expensive option, with Oxandrolone being among the most costly steroids (costing up to hundreds of dollars for a cycle).
A few users have suggested that Turinabol results in less synovial fluid dehydration, which results in it is more joint friendly as Anavar (and Winstrol). This might be interesting for bodybuilders who have less repetitions and lift greater weights.
Anavar is a steroid that is female-friendly that does not cause virilization This could be the case for Turinabol.
But, because of Turinabol's slightly stronger nature that is why it is safe to believe Anavar is Anavar is a less harmful substance for women. Since the introduction of Anavar in 1962, there's more research being conducted on the effects it has on women, as well as it is employed in medical practice today.
However, it is not FDA-approved for treating any catabolic condition and is not often used by female weightlifters. This makes it a lesser-known compound.
Where to Purchase Turinabol?
Turinabol was no longer offered as a prescription medication in Germany it was stopped in 1994. This was the same time Tbol was discovered to be the drug behind the government-funded "State Plan' Research theme 14.25 Agenda.
A few pharmaceutical companies have made Turinabol since the beginning of time, with bodybuilders purchasing it via an underground market (via underground laboratories). This is an illegal practice and carries its own risks, in terms of contamination/hygiene and potential spiking of products.
Summary Pros and Cons
Pros:
- Increases in lean muscle mass
- Fat loss
- Significant improvement in endurance
- No estrogen-related side effects
- No androgenic side effects.
- The effects of the side effects are fairly mild.
- Ideal for women taking moderate doses
Cons:
- Hepatotoxic but mildly
- HDL cholesterol-lowering medication
- There aren't any pharmaceutical products available
Turinabol (Tbol) can be described as called an 'anabolic androgenic steroids' (AAS). An emulsification of testosterone Turinabol could be considered to be one of the most ineffective steroids available in the present, but that's no reason to suggest that swapping Dianabol for Turinabol isn't free of any adverse effects. Don't let the wool get pulled over your shoulders. Here's what you should be aware of.
What is Turinabol?
Turinabol can be described as an anabolic steroids, made by mixing methandrostenolone with Clostebol.
It was originally used as a medical steroids to aid in the development of lean muscles in hospitalized patients who are bedbound, Turinabol took a darker direction when it was implicated with the German Olympic doping scandal from the 1960's to.
Today, oral steroids (like Turinabol taken orally) can go unnoticed. For nearly 30 years, German athletes were able to continue taking Turinabol (tbol) to boost strength muscles, speed and muscle mass. They also won more Olympic events due to this.
Today the possibility remains to obtain tbol, but it's from black market underground sources. This isn't products you can add to your online shopping cart or visit the nearest clinic to purchase It's extremely restricted and you're at risk that the store you purchase it from might not be reliable. If that's not setting alarm bells to alert you and it shouldn't, it ought to!
Turinabol Vs. Dianabol
Dianabol, (sometimes known as dbol) is a concentrated version that is a concentrated form of Methandrostenolone that is derived from testosterone.
Dianabol is among the most well-known steroids due to of its strength and capacity to help bodybuilders build muscle quickly. However, the adverse effects are quite difficult to deal with..
Turinabol is, on contrary is a modified version of Dbol. Combining Methandrostenolone and Clostebol, a new, more secure type of steroid was made. While it's safer than it is however, it's not as efficient than Dbol. They also cost quite a bit to purchase, which means that clearly the users of steroids are likely to want to get the best value for their money. It's not difficult for an expert in brain surgery to understand why the majority of bros aren't willing to try tbol.
Is Turinabol the right choice for me?
The chemists who invented Dbol sought to create a drug that is safer to use, and was also less likely be detected in drug tests. Many believe they met the goals of these chemists, however I believe there isn't any safer Turinabol dosage. Like other steroids, if really care about your health, you should get the substance off your list!
Are you still not convinced? Consider whether these side effects tickle your attention in pursuit of the additional 10 pounds you can put on your bench
Five Turinabol side effects you Do Not Really Need in Your Life!
1 Risk Increased Of Heart Disease And Heart Failure
The use of anabolic steroids like Turinabol could increase cholesterol which could result in heart disease and even heart failure.
Heart disease isn't a quick fix however, taking Turinabol is sure to accelerate the process. The use of Turinabol can hinder your body's capacity to eliminate LDL's, cholesterol that causes bad cholesterol to build up in arterial walls. This results in an increase in cholesterol levels and makes it harder to move blood flow along with oxygen through the bloodstream. As a result, your heart is forced to be more active to stay alive.
When you consider the tremendous stress your heart puts through your regular training , it's difficult to comprehend why adding Turinabol into your body could be like creating a ticking bomb for your health.
2 A Fatter, Weaker Body and no interest in Sex
It's not exactly what you think It may sound unbelievable, but it's true that Turinabol actually decreases the body's ability to produce testosterone. It's true, it's is it counterproductive? You better believe it. And you already know what that is, don't you?
Testosterone is a very vital hormone for males, for a variety of reasons. Your sexual drive is dependent on testosterone and your muscles get weak when you're not getting enough of testosterone. The testosterone-squashing effects of Turinabol are so profound, in fact, you'll have to supplement with an exogenous testosterone compound just to stop yourself succumbing to a low testosterone condition. I can assure you that being in a low testosterone condition isn't enjoyable. If you'd like to prevent having no sex desire, erectile dysfunction shrunken muscles, infertility and growing moobs, stay away from Turinabol!
Don't assume that you're out of the water as soon as you give up. Turinabol's negative effects on your t-levels are lengthy lasting, and can last for a long time. This means that many months are required to heal. It is the only method to lessen the effects of Turinabol is to adhere to the carefully designed PCT program. Sounds fun, huh? No, I don't think so.
3 A Return to the Teenage Skin Hell
Remember the way your skin became the worst when you were in your teens? What about bringing that problem back? Sure, Turinabol can do that for you!
Turinabol is well-known for its capability to interfere in the hormonal balance. If you disrupt your hormones, it can cause problems the appearance of your face. So, you may expect things such as the appearance of acne, oily skin dry skin in different locations, or even itchy skin. We bet you're eager to take off your shirt for the ladies in this hot style!
4. A Bald Head And a Hairy Back
Most people don't are looking for a hairless head and a hairy back however, with Turinabol, it's likely to be the result you be getting.
Any androgenic steroid, like Tbol is a risk of having a strange effect on the hair follicles in part to their ability increase DHT levels. This is particularly true for people who have the gene that causes male pattern hair loss. Men who have this gene tend losing hair on their head and at the same time developing hair on their necks, backs, and their torso. Women aren't exempt either So ladies, consider this before you make the leap!
The modifications to the growth of your hair on your body are usually irreversible, particularly when Tbol is used for a long time. This is why Tbol appears less attractive every day.
5 Liver Damage Permanent
The heart isn't the only organ that is affected by Turinabol. Your liver is also hit with a severe blow as well.
Turinabol is known as to be a hepatotoxic drug, which is a simple way of saying that it can increase levels of liver enzymes until they reach a toxic degree. The result could be Jaundice, peliosis Hepatitis and hepatic tumors, liverocellular Adenomas, and increased liver enzymes. In the end using Tbol can cause long-term liver damages. Are you looking to avoid that? You thought you didn't.
The liver is the only organ you have Once it's damaged, it's an adventure. Liver failure can be certainly life-threateningand is it's not something you'd like to cause intentionally.
How to Build Strengther Without causing harm to the body
The truth is that it's completely possible to build strength without using an anabolic steroid. Sure, you've seen the images online of men taking steroids and reducing their fat content however, you can't know what's going on under their skin.
The guys may be suffering several serious negative side consequences, and some of these could be fatal. If you think I'm overstating check out the story of the loss of Rich Piana. 30 years of abuse to steroids made his heart unfit to endure any more And he's only one of a number of bodybuilders famously suffered from steroid-related adverse effects.
Strengthening your body doesn't need the potential to cause significant damage to your body. There are better alternatives and I'm confident in my assertion.
A Secure Alternative That Works
If you're concerned about the health of the vital organs of your body (and the life you live) You'll definitely need to find a secure alternative to Turinabol that can get your body into anabolism, without compromising your health. It's a sad fact that it's impossible to achieve this level of balance with using steroids. Ever.
For a more secure alternative, we must look to nature, the very thing that created us. If you pick the right ingredients Nature has everything you need to meet your goals without harming the vital organs of your body.
Natural Ingredients
Concentrated Amino Acids
Leucine, isoleucine and even valine are amino acids of the branched chain that are essential to muscle health and growth. These BCAA's comprise around three-quarters of the protein found that you have in your body. It is therefore logical that supplementing these with BCAAs can increase your muscle-building abilities by ten times.
A high concentration of L-Isoleucine allows you to work harder and for longer. This amino acid in high concentration slows the time it takes to fatigue training. L-Isoleucine also has been proven to increase protein synthesis, and assist in removal of precursors to gluconeogenic like alanine from the muscles. This makes you be more energetic during exercise and less sore after the training session.
Testosterone Enhancing Tribulus Terrestris
One entirely natural and healthy method to boost testosterone levels within the body is through Tribulus Terrestris. It has been found to increase the testosterone levels in males as well as their libido and you won't find many men complaining about.
A high testosterone levels are obviously an important element in encouraging the growth of muscle strength and mass.
Then Bringing It All Together
CrazyBulk has developed an ingredient that contains concentrated amino acids as well as Tribulus Terrestris. This combination of potent natural ingredients results in a potent formula that can compete with Turinabol's effects (or Dianabol) without any negative adverse negative effects.
This safe alternative to steroids is well-liked by natural bodybuilders from all over the world for its effectiveness as a increase in bulk. The training with D-Bal has demonstrated to leave the user able to overload the muscles longer which can lead to higher intensity training sessions. In addition however, recovery times have been found to be decreased when using D-Bal.
Getting Your Hands on D-Bal
The purchase of D-Bal is easy. Click the 'Add it to cart button below. Shipping is completely free throughout the world and you do not have to worry about legalities, regardless of the location you reside in. D-Bal is completely legal, safe and completely free of side effects.
If you're looking at adding muscle, shedding fat , or simply raising your testing levels beginning using D-Bal is a breeze. There's no need to cycle and there's plenty of information on our site about the best supplements to use in conjunction with it, to achieve your goals.
Disclaimer:
This content is created by brandingbyexperts.com on behalf of their client. For any queries, clarifications and/or claims please mail to: support@brandingbyexperts.com.
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.