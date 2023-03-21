Turkesterone Ecdysterone, What is Turkesterone?

If you're an athlete or you lift weights and exercise regularly and are a fitness enthusiast, then you've probably heard about the brand new "natural" steroids Turkesterone Ecdysterone. There are only a handful of human studies, the results have been positive in support of the ergogenic effects of ecdysteroids. It is advertised as a way to boost strength, increase muscles, and reduce body fat, we'll examine the evidence to determine what exactly Turkesterone Ecdysterone does and what it can do, and if research backs the assertions.
CLICK HERE To Buy Turkesterone Official Website (Limited Stock)
What exactly is Turkesterone Ecdysterone
Turkesterone Ecdysterone is also commonly referred to as phytoecdysteroid. Ecdysteroids are anabolic steroids that originate from arthropods or insect. They are also present in many species of plant and non-arthropod insects and they are believed to play a role in the deterrence against predators of invertebrates ([R]). R[ R. Turkesterone Ecdysterone that is available commercially comes from the plants Ajuga Turkestanica Leuzea as well as Maral Root, an adaptogen. Notably, there are also high levels of Phytoecdysterone in traditional food items, like spinach, quinoa, and chestnut. Phytoecdysteroids have molecular similarities to testosterone and are thought of as one of the proposed mechanisms of action to stimulate muscular growth and to enhance physical performance, through improving the synthesis of protein The synthesis of protein is increased. [R, R[ R, R].
Recent research suggests studies suggest that Turkesterone Ecdysterone as well as the anabolic effects of ecdysteroids is caused by estrogen receptor binding. Comparatively to other banned anabolic drugs, such as methandienone (dianabol) estra diene dione (trenbolone) and SARM S 1 and SARM S 1 all given in the same dosage (5 mg/kg body mass, lasting 21 days) Ecdysterone was found to be more efficient in recent studies on animals In recent studies R, RR, R.
CLICK HERE To Buy Turkesterone Official Website (Limited Stock)
Other pharmacological benefits that have been observed along with the anabolic properties of Turkesterone Ecdysterone are an adaptogenic, anti-diabetic and immunoprotective, cardioprotective and hepatoprotective RThe benefits of Turkesterone Ecdysterone are also cardioprotective, anti-dia.
Turkesterone Ecdysterone Benefits
Lean Muscle Mass Increases Lean Muscle Mass
Muscle protein synthesizing is a biological process of creating new proteins to build muscles and restore muscle through amino acids. The process occurs as caused by intense physical strain, which is that is caused by micro-tears as well as mini injuries to muscles during exercise. Research suggests that the amount of work/intensity is not a significant factor in the MPS rate. MPS is effectively controlled through exercising in addition to nutritional intake.
One of the mechanisms and advantages of Turkesterone Ecdysterone is its capacity to boost the production of muscle protein.
A 10-week study that was that was published in Archives of Toxicology investigated the effect of ecdysterone on performance enhancement supplementation in male young athletes. Different doses of ecdysterone-containing supplements were administered to 46 study participants. Significantly greater increases in the mass of lean muscles were noted for those who took the hormone ecdysterone, compared with placebo. A higher one-rep performance on the bench was also noted, along with enhanced hypertrophic effects. However, there was no improvement in biomarkers for kidney or liver toxicity R[ R.
A study that was recently that was published in International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that phytoecdysteroids do not affect muscle mass or the pathways for protein synthesis. R[ R.
Ecdysteroids Could Be More Secure than other anabolic agents
A lot of advances have been made in the last four decades in researching the possible benefits and benefits of ecdysteroids as well as phytoecdysteroids. However, the majority of research has been analyzed using in-vitro animal studies, not human evidence. There are a lot of questions that remain on the safety and effectiveness of ecdysteroids such as Turkesterone Ecdysterone, which is a possible therapy agent.
Studies suggest that ecdysteroids can be a treatment alternative to anabolic drugs. One of the biggest issues to be concerned about is the fact that synthetic steroids may be harmful to the liver, but research suggests that there is no increased risk of liver or kidney toxicity as a result of ecdysteroid supplementation. Contrary to anabolic androgenic steroids, which are able to bind to androgen receptors Turkesterone Ecdysterone and ecdysteroids are not known to cause any steroidal adverse negative effects. Ecdysteroids are able to bind to the estrogen receptor in the body,, causing more hypertrophy due to estrogen activation. While stimulating, they also mediate various anabolic pathways Turkesterone Ecdysterone is among the top anabolic ecdysteroids R[ R.
Might Increase Endurance And Energy Output
While there isn't much of data, there is studies suggest that Turkesterone Ecdysterone can increase and create Adenosine triphosphate (ATP) (ATP) RAdenosine triphosphate (ATP) [ R. ATP gives you the energy that your body requires to generate the molecular as well as chemical power. It is basically the body's internal fuel tank. When energy is required in muscle cells it is converted from fat and glycogen into ATP. ATP is an energy source that is able to improve strength, lessen the fatigue of muscles, and increase the power output.
Turkesterone Ecdysterone Dosage
More research is required to determine the most effective dose for ergogenic use of the hormone Turkesterone Ecdysterone. However most Turkesterone Ecdysterone supplements provide 500-600mg per dose. Most cycles last between 8 and 12 weeks. However, since Turkesterone Ecdysterone is not an anandrogenic drug and doesn't cause toxicity or suppression you can use it for as long as you want.
In spite of the absence of any evidence that supports this, a number of sports supplement companies are now offering Turkesterone Ecdysterone as a potential supplement to improve performance increasing muscle mass and improving the body's shape. Since it is a natural anabolic drug that has similar effects as androgenic steroids it could offer a fascinating proposition. There is a concern about the insufficient regulation and the quality in the supplements that contain turkesteorne as well as ecdysterone. A recent study of supplements that contain ecdysterone revealed that the majority of them were 99 percent less than what is stated on the labels ] R]. R[ R. If you decide to take supplements with these substances, take care since the most likely do not have an effective dose in clinical studies. the ecdysterone or Turkesterone Ecdysterone.
Turkesterone Ecdysterone and Ecdysteroids The What to Takeaway
The evidence currently suggests that ecdysteroids and Turkesterone Ecdysterone have potential as ergogenic supplements in the process of building muscle mass, improving the body's composition, and enhancing performance in athletics. While more research is required to confirm their efficacy and safety Researchers believe that the existence of ecdysterone as well as Turkesterone Ecdysterone in the diet can be a proof of security that is a valid hypothesis. The current research suggests plausible avenues, but there is a need for more evidence from humans to understand the function of these compounds within the human body and to understand their immediate mechanisms of action.
SWOLVERINE IS AN ENDURANCE ATHLETE AND ACTIVE LIFESTYLE BRAND. MADE FOR THE ELITE ATHLETE, AND THE STRONG-WILLED OUR PRODUCTS WERE DESIGNED TO FUEL YOUR ATHLETIC PERFORMANCE. WE PERFORM WHEN YOU PERFORM
We believe that every person is able to maximize not just their athletic performance, but also their potential as a person. We believe that the way you can maximize your efficiency is to be transparent, scientifically effective doses, as well as scientifically proven ingredients that have evidence-based results. We offer the nutrition you require to support your active life.
References
Dinan A. Phytoecdysteroids: biological aspects. Phytochemistry. 2001 Jun;57(3):325-39. doi: 10.1016/s0031-9422(01)00078-4. PMID: 11393511.
Jonathan Gorelick-Feldman, Wendie Cohick, Ilya Raskin, Ecdysteroids elicit a rapid Ca2+ flux leading to Akt activation and increased protein synthesis in skeletal muscle cells, Steroids,Volume 75, Issue 10,2010,Pages 632-637,ISSN 0039-128X, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.steroids.2010.03.008.
Syrov VN. Mechanism of the anabolic effect of phytoecdisteroids on mammals]. Nauchnye Doklady Vysshei shkoly. Biologicheskie Nauki. 1984 (11):16-20. PMID: 6525371.
Isenmann E, Ambrosio G, Joseph JF, Mazzarino M, de la Torre X, Zimmer P, Kazlauskas R, Goebel C, Botre F, Diel P, Parr MK. Ecdysteroids as an alternative to conventional anabolic agents Enhancing performance through the supplementation of ecdysterone by humans. Arch Toxicol. 2019 Jul;93(7):1807-1816. doi: 10.1007/s00204-019-02490-x. Epub 2019 May 23. PMID: 31123801.
Parr, M K et al. "Ecdysteroids A new type of anabolic agent?." Biology of Sport volume. 32,2 (2015): 169-73. doi:10.5604/20831862.1144420
Lawrence, Marcus M et al. "Phytoecdysteroids are not anabolic Effects on the Skeletal Muscle within sedate Aging Mice." International journal of research in environmental and health Vol. 18,2 370. 6 Jan. 2021, doi:10.3390/ijerph18020370
Ambrosio G, Wirth D, Joseph JF, Mazzarino M, de la Torre X, Botre F, Parr MK. How reliable is dietary supplement labelling?-Experiences from the analysis of ecdysterone supplements. J Pharm Biomed Anal. 2020 Jan 5;177:112877. doi: 10.1016/j.jpba.2019.112877. Epub 2019 Sep 11. PMID: 31568967.
I've heard about the Turkesterone Ecdysterone supplement for a while and, after months of examining the scientific literature regarding this plant-based steroid , and the way it affects the mass of lean muscle The team at the time was able to conduct deeper testing and study.
We recruited 16 participants to assist in testing various products over seven weeks We then compared their results in training with the base.
We also spoke with a doctor for a deeper understanding into the research conducted by scientists on how these products could aid in the synthesis of muscle protein.
Here is our list of the best Turkesterone Ecdysterone supplements.
Before you take a final decision about the Turkesterone Ecdysterone supplement you are considering I'll give you some tips about how to select these nutritional supplements.
Who is a good candidate to take Turkesterone Ecdysterone Supplements?
Athletes who wish to increase their strength and break out of a plateau ought to consider taking the Turkesterone Ecdysterone supplement. It has been proven to be a powerful muscle mass builder that has minimal side effects 44.
"There's evidence to suggest that Turkesterone Ecdysterone could assist in increasing muscle mass and improve one's muscle-to-fat ratio, which can improve the body's composition."
Jillian Levy CHHC via draxe.com
This won't help increase the mass of your muscles when you're sitting on your couch, but If you include this in an training stack prior to your workout to build muscle and perform an intense, regular training routine this is a nutritional supplement that is worth a try.
Who isn't able to take Turkesterone Ecdysterone Supplements?
Athletes who do not want to gain weight shouldn't consider taking the Turkesterone Ecdysterone supplement. It's an natural steroid for men for building muscle. It produces similar effects as anabolic steroids, but less than the medical drugs.
Although it's not considered prohibited but it's best not to perform it for a professional sport should rules change 55.
It is common for this to happen when supplements are extremely efficient in boosting muscle strength and endurance.
Kind Of Turkesterone Ecdysterone
When you are deciding on the right Turkesterone Ecdysterone supplement, it's crucial to verify whether it contains the natural ajuga turkestanica.
This is pure Turkesterone Ecdysterone. It is the one that scientific studies have proven the effect it has on protein production It is the type that has been used to prove the effects it can have on protein synthesis 6[ 6.
It's also the kind that's chemically close in chemical structure to testosterone in structure. This is the reason why it has such an impact on the body's composition.
"When we examine how phytoecdysteroids are chemically formed particularly Turkesterone Ecdysterone and testosterone They look very alike."
- Jacqueline Kaminski, RD at NASM.com
Dosage
Based on our research, the best dosage to increase protein synthesis and build muscle mass is about 500 mg of pure Turkesterone Ecdysterone.
My dietitian typically recommends around 2.5 mg for every pound of body weight. This means that 500 mg will be more than enough to cover the majority of athletes.
It's also why I think Gorilla Mind Turkesterone Ecdysterone chose that specific dosage, as the company tends to create supplements that suit a slightly stronger-than-average athlete.
In the absence of the advice of an expert in nutrition to take the exact quantity, taking that dose will not harm you even if it's a little excessive for the size of your body.
Brand Reputation
When choosing the use of a Turkesterone Ecdysterone supplement it is important to consider the credibility of the brand.
There are a lot of companies in the market that spend more on marketing and advertising instead of creating an effective supplement.
With all of the options listed above You're dealing with highly trusted companies, and our team has experience personally with their various products.
[ad5]
Price
When it comes to price, I would generally advise caution to not choose the cheapest or most expensive.
Cheap products usually compromise the quality of ingredients. You may discover that your results vary with time as you purchase new products.
For the priciest items, you usually purchase brand names and endorsements from celebrities, instead of a better quality product.
Our top choice is Gorilla Mind. The company has always been focused on high-quality products that deliver results.
FAQs
What Type Of Turkesterone Ecdysterone Is Most Effective?
Ajuga turkestanica is the most effective type of Turkesterone Ecdysterone since it's the purest one that is available. This makes it simpler to get a standard dosage that allows you to evaluate different brands in terms of dosage.
Does Turkesterone Ecdysterone Make You Bigger?
Yes, Turkesterone Ecdysterone can get you big. It's anabolic and will help you build more muscle while helping prevent the breakdown of muscles. But you'll need to perform the strength-training efforts since it's not a sort of magical pill.
The Stack of Supplements to Boost Muscle Building
In the midst of all the great Turkesterone Ecdysterone supplements that we tested and discussed with clients, the one we found that stood out most the most was Gorilla Mind Turkesterone Ecdysterone. Our research shows that it has consistently helped our test subjects to bulk faster.
Gorilla Mind has also assisted a number of our users break through plateaus with anabolic growth which gave them great gains over the course of six weeks.
Start your supply today and find out the impact it can bring about.
If you're a body-building fan, you've likely been familiar with Turkesterone Ecdysterone. It's among the most recent supplements on the market but how do you know what it is? If you're hearing about it for the first time likely wondering if it's comparable to other supplements? Before you make a decision to purchase it, let us give you a complete overview of this supplement and its benefitsand adverse consequences.
If you are hearing Turkestone in the very first place can be mistaken with Testosteronethe hormone in humans that is associated with males. They are alike in that Turkestrerone is only found in plants. This is why the connection between the two causes bodybuilders to believe that it helps in gaining muscle.
Are they true in their beliefs? We'll discover. Let us get started.
What is Turkesterone Ecdysterone?
" Ajuga turkestanica." by Leonora (Ellie) Enking/ Creative Commons BY-SA 2.0.
Turkesterone Ecdysterone is part of a class of compounds known as ecdysteroids. They occur naturally in plants as well as insects. In the latter case, it helps in the process of molting and other tasks in the invertebrates.
Most importantly, Turkesterone Ecdysterone derived from plants is mostly derived by consuming the Ajuga Turkestanica plant that is native to Tajikistan, Siberia, Bulgaria as well as Uzbekistan.
The hormone steroid does for insects and plants the same thing as testosterone is to us. The basic principle is that ecdysteroids resemble to testosterone as they encourage growth, as we previously identified. However, even though testosterone can bind to androgen receptors but the same cannot be said about the ecdysteroids.
Therefore, because of the above properties, ecdysteroids are not able to cause adverse steroidal effects as do normal body-building steroids, such as hair loss or the gynecomastia.
Also, even though Turkesterone Ecdysterone stimulates different anabolic pathways from the common androgenic steroids, it's arguably the top anabolic/muscle-building ecdysteroids. This is the reason why it's widely accepted as a steroid that can build muscle however some research suggests contrary.
Are Turkesterone Ecdysterone an adaptogen?
Turkesterone Ecdysterone Australia by Lemosi91 Lemosi91 Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0
Adaptogens are a class of fungi and plants which can help alleviate anxiety, fatigue, stress , and also improve overall health.
This is why Turkesterone Ecdysterone and various other phytoecdysteroids have been widely recognized as adaptogens. The reason for this is that the fact that, as previously mentioned, Turkesterone Ecdysterone is derived from the Ajuga Turkestanica plant and is well-known for its beneficial therapeutic properties that include:
- Aging skeletal muscle enhancement
- Heart protection.
Is Turkesterone Ecdysterone an steroids?
Steroid-numbering by Maxim Masiutin Maxim Masiutin Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0
In the past, we have said earlier that Turkesterone Ecdysterone can be described as an Ecdysteroid. The majority of ecdysteroids are regarded as natural steroids that have a structure similar to androgens, such as testosterone. Therefore, this resemblance implies that Turkesterone Ecdysterone may provide similar effects to male reproductive hormone testosterone in encouraging the growth of muscles.
There are also some suggestions from bodybuilding circles that supplementation with Turkesterone Ecdysterone could help in maintaining health testosterone levels. However, there isn't enough research that can verify this. Furthermore, Turkesterone Ecdysterone supplementation is different from synthetic or anabolic steroids like testosterone mostly because the plant-derived derivative is able to bind to various body androgen receptors derived from testosterone.
Furthermore, you shouldn't consider Turkesterone Ecdysterone as a hormone that is artificial due to the fact that it is an organic plant derivative. Furthermore, it is not employed in hormone replacement therapy as you can with other hormone therapies.
Turkesterone Ecdysterone Benefits
" Muscular Man Sculpture" by cyberuly / CC BY-SA 2.0.
We've previously mentioned the fact that Turkesterone Ecdysterone's characteristics aren't similar to testosterone in the sense that each hormone is able to bind to an individual receptor. What is it that makes Turkesterone Ecdysterone advantageous? It is, in the main, an alternative to anabolic steroids. It also offers the following benefits:
1. Turkesterone Ecdysterone performs quickly
We all use supplements as they are a quick way to meet our bodybuilding requirements. For Turkesterone Ecdysterone the effects are a boost of strength in the body and an improvement of performance are evident within the first four weeks of using.
2. Turkesterone Ecdysterone boosts the growth of muscles and increases increase strength
Growth in muscle is an important goal for bodybuilders. when you use Turkesterone Ecdysterone you'll see an improvement after a few weeks. This is due to the hormone enhances the synthesis of muscle proteins by increasing leucine uptake in muscle cells and increasing the process of mRNA translation.
The boost in protein synthesis is also a good thing for positive balance of protein and is useful in reducing the breakdown of muscles. In addition, reputable studies suggest that taking ecdysteroids such as Turkesterone Ecdysterone increases the muscle's ATP level and boosts the energy of muscles and improves endurance inworkouts.
Furthermore, while Turkesterone Ecdysterone is different in the performance of androgenic steroids, there's studies that show the results of both are similar. Additionally, reviews among subjects doubting the effectiveness of the supplements indicate that there is a significant increase in endurance and muscular strength.
In addition, animal studies suggest that taking Turkesterone Ecdysterone could reduce the risk of developing obesity. The supplement is also well-known for its ability to boost metabolism.
3. It may help in boosting muscle recovery post-workout.
The repair of muscles damaged is an ongoing process which requires regular protein synthesizing. The use of Turkesterone Ecdysterone substantially increases the protein synthesis process which can help in accelerating the recovery process after exercise.
In addition, the regular consumption of Turkesterone Ecdysterone increases the levels of glycogen in the muscles. This in turn helps in the elimination of lactic acid from body muscle. It is also crucial to boosting the recovery of workouts.
Finally, Turkesterone Ecdysterone ensures an effective positive nitrogen balance that is essential in encouraging the growth of muscles.
4. Turkesterone Ecdysterone is a Adaptogenic Feature. Adaptogenic Characteristics
We have previously mentioned the fact that Turkesterone Ecdysterone can be described as an adaptogen, primarily because of its ability to fight stress. Other plants with similar properties include Rhodiola and Ashwagandha. Therefore, it is essential to maintain an excellent mental health and reducing fatigue that is helpful for bodybuilders.
Other benefits of adaptogenic properties of Turkesterone Ecdysterone include the reduction of anxiety, easing burning sensations, removing the fog in your brain, and increasing your motivation. This makes the supplement an effective treatment for depression, which can hinder gains for bodybuilding athletes.
It further assists in the production of neurotransmitters as well as gut health. These two outcomes can be helpful in helping to improve brain-gut function. Additionally, the supplements are cardiovascular protection and hepatoprotective qualities, that are essential to improving the liver and heart well-being.
5. It does not require a post therapy cycle (PCT)
There is no need for an after-therapy regimen following the consumption of Turkesterone Ecdysterone because the drug does not increase your human testosterone levels. Thus, there is no effect of suppression from Turkesterone Ecdysterone use. This is crucial in reducing the possibility of adverse side consequences and can also help in the process of retaining muscle mass.
Turkesterone Ecdysterone Side Effects
Ecdysteroids like Turkesterone Ecdysterone are considered to be harmless when as compared against other anabolic steroids. This is due to the fact that unlike other steroids they don't go through the binding process, which is the reason for the adverse consequences.
Therefore, they'll probably not experience steroidal-related adverse effects such as changes in sleep patterns hair growth and libido levels, appetite and mood swings. When taking Turkesterone Ecdysterone, some might experience nausea, lightheadedness or stomach upset and nausea. But, these symptoms are normal when taking the supplement with the stomach empty.
In addition, using the right dosage is a method of avoiding adverse effects.
Turkesterone Ecdysterone Dosage
The suggested Turkesterone Ecdysterone dosage is 500 mg per day , divided into two doses. The recommended dosage is for 8-12 weeks. After which you are able to stop taking it. Additionally, the ideal timing to consume Turkesetone is prior to an exercise routine and also with food.
Another benefit of using Turkesterone Ecdysterone can be that it doesn't cause dependence as other steroid supplements. Therefore, you can use it in and out over lengthy periods without experiencing negative side effects. In addition, as we previously mentioned unlike other steroids that increase your body's testosterone that require post-cycle treatment.
When you purchase, make sure to check for the quantity of active ingredients to ensure that you're getting the real Turkesterone Ecdysterone. The most effective Turkesterone Ecdysterone capsules contain a minimum of 95% Turkesterone Ecdysterone.
Turkesterone Ecdysterone FAQs
What should you stack with Turkesterone Ecdysterone
" Nescafe 'Tongkat Ali'" by Ikhlasul Amal / CC BY-NC 2.0.
Combining Turkesterone Ecdysterone and other supplements like Beta Ecdysterone or Tongkat Ali can dramatically improve its performance. Both of them are known as natural supplements that have similar benefits as Turkesterone Ecdysterone including enhancing the performance of athletes, muscle development and stress relief. Therefore, staking can enhance its performance and assist in the achievement of these advantages.
Are Turkesterone Ecdysterone natural?
Turkesterone Ecdysterone is an naturally occurring substance that is derived by the Ajuga Turkestanica plant that is native in Tajikistan as well as Uzbekistan. It is akin to the hormone testosterone that is naturally present in human beings.
Additionally the supplement's natural ingredients boost hormone levels in the body , while improving the performance of anabolic pathways to boost muscle growth in addition to testosterone production.
Can women take Turkesterone Ecdysterone?
Turkesterone Ecdysterone isn't like the most common anabolic steroids like testosterone. It can therefore be used safely by females since it does not enhance the synthesis of male androgens, like testosterone.
Is Turkesterone Ecdysterone banned?
There was no ban placed on Turkesterone Ecdysterone usage as of January 2022. There have been worries that Turkesterone Ecdysterone is not included on the list of prohibited substances. World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has not put ecdysteroids like Turkesterone Ecdysterone on its banned substances list because of its impact on causing muscle growth.
Reference:
Best Meal Replacement Shakes: Diet Shakes for Weight Loss
Best Appetite Suppressant Pills for Appetite Control & Hunger Cravings
Phentermine Over The Counter: Best OTC Alternatives for Adipex Weight Loss Pills
Best Muscle Building Supplements for Lean Muscle Gain
https://bitbucket.org/supplements/workspace/snippets/RER8RA/best-testosterone-booster-supplements-top
https://bitbucket.org/supplements/workspace/snippets/Ed5E59/5-best-male-enhancement-pills-for-libido
The product is secure, so, despite fears, I doubt that it is going to be removed from the market.
Conclusion
Turkesteone produced by German Pharma is one of the most well-known supplements for bodybuilders due to the supplement's security. It also boosts the growth of muscles and is a favorite among bodybuilding athletes, it is not androgenic. Therefore, it does not cause typical steroidal side effects like the loss of hair, acne and mood changes.
Alongside aiding in muscle growth it also assists in improving the body's immunity and relieving stress, which makes it one of the most efficient adaptogens. So, if you're a bodybuilder, athlete or athlete seeking a powerful supplement to build muscle then look no further than Turkesstrone. However, make sure to verify that it's allowed in your area prior to using it.
Disclaimer:
This content is created by shinerelease.com on behalf of their client. For any queries, clarifications and/or claims please mail to: support@shinerelease.com.
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.