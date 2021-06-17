Tushar Aggarwal is dedicatedly managing the crisis across Delhi

COVID-19 has resulted in governments at all levels operating in a context of radical uncertainty. A young and dynamic social worker, Tushar Aggrawal has been on its toes to mitigate the regional and local impact of the COVID-19 crisis in Delhi.
Recently Delhi Government has announced the scheme of distribution of food grains to all people having aadhar cards. Under this scheme, social activist Tushar Aggarwal helped people gain access to ration to all major areas in Delhi. As part of this program, Tushar has been working round the clock to ensure that ration distribution is carried out in a smooth, convenient and transparent manner.
Under the scheme of Delhi Govt, they are providing 4 kg wheat and 1 kg rice to needy people across Delhi. Tushar Aggarwal has taken upon himself to ensure that food provisions reach everywhere in Delhi where they are required. He is personally visiting all places to spread awareness about this Govt scheme so that those in need can benefit from this ration scheme. himself goes to the distribution areas, and looks after the overall arrangements at the centre. He ensures people are maintaining social distancing while standing in a queue and have put on their masks. He clears any doubts or concerns people have about the scheme, while constantly checking the quantity and quality of rice and wheat before distribution etc. People stand under the scorching heat in long lines, looking at this Tushar has even taken the task of distributing water to the people.
As an responsible citizen, he helped School authorities as well as local people involved in many interior areas of Delhi. This provides a relief to the covid affected families who are struggling to earn their livelihoods in this crisis.
Over the past few months, the pandemic impact has led to unstable income and people are struggling to meet their livelihood.Tushar at all levels has reacted quickly, applying a place-based approach to policy responses, and implementing local measures in response to the COVID-19 crisis.