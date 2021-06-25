TV Chaar, the next broadcasting channel breaks South Asian stereotypes

The way individuals are learning about the world is transforming by new media and mobile entertainment. India is already well-known around the world. However, many people are still unaware of our varied cultures and how we function. New Media is serving as an excellent tool for this.
People all over the world are continuously looking for shows that can give them relevant information and pleasure. In today's world, a growing number of people are looking for one-of-a-kind content. It has given rise to a slew of new channels and platforms in doing everything they can to supply it to consumers. When a channel supports content that can educate, inform, and entertain people with their innovative ideas and notions it becomes a success story.
On the same line, TV Chaar is producing shows that highlight the south-Asian culture and uplifts the community while giving a heavy dose of entertainment. The driving force behind this broadcasting house, Heima Khan is the founder and a phenomenal Indian media and entertainment figure, born in Dubai.
Having a creative streak helped her land a job in the media industry. She rose to the position of Managing Director at her company Studio Chaar Productions, under which she conceptualised TV Chaar, a one of a kind Canadian broadcasting channel that has thrived off of their inventive shows and contemporary concepts centred on representing women.
TV Chaar is available on a variety of networks and platforms around the world, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Roku TV, Fire TV, Google Play, Apple Store, and others. As a concept designer for her production firm Studio Chaar Productions, Heima Khan established TV Chaar, which allows viewers to delve deep into the life of the South Asian population.
It has come as a breath of fresh air as a broadcasting channel, powered by the pure talent and concepts of Heima Khan. A graduate of Toronto Film School, she copyrighted her name from the Government of Canada for her upcoming dream project, the pioneering South Asian Reality Show in North America, ‘Canadian Desi Starz.'
As an influential media personality, producer, creator and director, Heima Khan with TV Chaar has helped raise the bar for producing quality content for other broadcasting channel creators and owners. She has been able to break the typical south-Asian stereotype and also give great content showcasing the community. The love for the channel makes her magnificent and consistent creative decisions worthy of applause.