Twitter Collaborates With Etoro While Musk Expands App Into Finance And Big Eyes Coin Marks End Of Presale

The collaboration between Twitter and eToro is a significant milestone for the social media platform, as it expands into the financial sector. The move comes after Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion last year, which prompted the company to explore new avenues for growth. Musk had previously announced that Twitter would be creating a platform for users to exchange money, including a high-yield money market account.
With the recent partnership with eToro, Twitter users will now have access to current prices for a variety of assets, including cryptocurrencies, equities, and index funds. Users can search for "$Cashtags" like $TSLA or $BTC and view prices and make investments on the eToro platform. eToro, which was founded in Israel in 2007, has over 32 million registered users across Europe, Asia, and the US.
One popular feature of eToro is the ability for users to emulate the trading tactics of other users, which may be of interest to those looking to invest in meme coins on Twitter. According to Twitter's internal data, since December when pricing information for $Cashtags was added to the platform, there have been over 420 million searches. The most commonly searched $Cashtags include Tesla ($TSLA), bitcoin ($BTC), and SPDR S&P 500 ETF ($SPY). This collaboration between Twitter and eToro has the potential to significantly impact the blockchain and social media platform, opening up new possibilities for investors and traders.
What Impact Will Twitter's Collaboration With Etoro Have On Meme Coins?
The success of meme coins greatly depends on the prevalent social media culture, as exemplified by Dogecoin (DOGE), which showcases how an online community can mobilize a movement and lend value to a cause. Initially intended as a cryptocurrency parody, Dogecoin has gained significant traction since its inception. Its success can largely be attributed to the public endorsements made by Elon Musk, the revered CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter. Musk, who named his Shiba Inu pup after Floki, a moniker that carries connotations of the Celtic deity of mischief, Loki, seems to be pushing the boundaries of humor by bringing cryptocurrency more firmly into the Twitter realm.
Dogecoin's market capitalization has reached almost $40 billion, and while it has few uses and is mostly bought and sold for speculation, its increasing acceptance as a form of payment by businesses could change that. Perhaps this could be further enhanced with Musk's changes being made.
Disclaimer:
