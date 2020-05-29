Two Journeys: Seven Decades Apart

A little over 73 years ago, India gained freedom, Independence from the autocratic and divisive rule of the British. The joy, however, was short lived. In a neat masterstroke, a line was drawn on a map and suddenly millions of people found themselves on the wrong side of it. What had so far been home, became a battleground as neighbor turned on neighbor and friends became foes, all in the name of religion.
What followed was perhaps the largest human exodus ever, as people began long walks across this newly minted border. Busses and trains laden with starving bodies cramped together, sweltering in the August heat, parched throats and hopeless eyes, made their way across the terrain to a changed life. That is if they survived the journey.
Today, over seven decades since trains full of corpses pulled in to stations, there is a disturbing sense of Deja-vu as India in 2020 witnesses another exodus. Millions of daily wagers and laborers began a long journey back home when the nationwide lockdown was implemented to combat the health crisis posed by Covid19 pandemic. With no source of income, a fear for their health and an uncertain future they were left with no choice but to return to their villages and towns which they had left behind in search of better prospects and to financially supplement the family that stayed on.
Now, two and a half months into the lockdown their misery continues. While trains and buses were arranged to transport them back home, the news is flooded with gut-wrenching images and headlines that make you question whether times have changed at all since 1947.
A few passengers in Shramik trains died of starvation and heat, never making it home. Some that did reach their destinations were subjected to inhumane sanitization on a public street, their dignity reduced to nothing. A toddler tries to wake up his dead mother on a station platform. Corpses of tired migrants littered the railway tracks as they were struck down by an incoming train in their sleep. Hundreds of migrants have been killed or severely injured in road accidents while they made their way home.
There is an eerie similarity in the journeys undertaken in 1947 to those that we witnessing today. While there are stark differences with one being communal driven and the other a result of a health hazard they both reek of two things, the deprivation of the poor and faulty planning by governments in power.
I wasn’t alive during the partition and my knowledge of it comes primarily from books and movies that documented the horror. It was of course at an unprecedented scale with consequences much more dire and permanent. People were leaving behind the only life they had ever known to start anew in a country that was now alien. Those that left their homes then and those that are trying to go home now are both victims of weak and unplanned governance and all the modernization and technology in the world hasn’t been able to change their fate.
The Author of this article is Sanjana Saksena Chandra