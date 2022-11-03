Type 2 Diabetes Tests- Everything you should know

When you face diabetes issues, your body can't properly handle and utilise the glucose from your food. There are various forms of diabetes, each with its own causes, but they are all characterised by an excess of glucose in the blood. Insulin and/or medicines are used as treatments. Moreover, adopting a healthy lifestyle can help prevent some types of diabetes. A person can go through different types of diabetes, and the most common is the diabetes 2.
Diabetes 2 happens due to high blood sugar levels as a symptom. It happens when the body is unable to adequately metabolise glucose (sugar). In the US, over one-third of persons with diabetes are unaware of their condition. Speak to your healthcare practitioner about being tested if you are experiencing symptoms or are at risk for diabetes.
Up to 95% of those who have diabetes are Type 2 patients. People in their middle years and older tend to develop it. Insulin-resistant diabetes and adult-onset diabetes are two more names for Type 2. "Having a bit of sugar" is what your parents or grandparents could have described it this type of diabetes.
Signs of Type 2 Diabetes
Any person facing types 2 diabetes will face the symptoms including-
● Frequent need to urinate
● Extreme thirst or hunger
● Feeling very tired
● Vision changes
Different Types of Type 2 Diabetes Tests
When an individual faces type 2 diabetes, will undergo different types of tests done by the professional doctor. Some of these are-
● Fasting Blood Sugar Test
The fasting blood sugar test measures the amount of glucose in your blood after eight to ten hours of not eating or drinking (other than water). To extract a little sample of blood for testing, a needle is inserted into a vein. The fasting blood sugar test is usually conducted early morning before the breakfast.
● Haemoglobin AIC Test
Also called as the Hba1c test, it is another name for the haemoglobin A1C test. By evaluating the quantity of glucose present on the haemoglobin A protein in the blood, this blood test determines the average blood sugar levels during the previous two to three months. Even though blood is only extracted once, the glucose adheres to the protein and stays there for the duration of the protein's life (up to 120 days), giving a two-to-three-month average. There is no need to fast before this test.
● Random Blood Sugar Test
The random blood sugar test is also known as the random or casual plasma glucose test. It is typically used when someone is experiencing severe diabetes symptoms and is taken any time of the day regardless of whether they have recently eaten. This test does not differentiate between the normal range and the prediabetes range. Instead, a result of 200 mg/dL or more is considered diabetic.
If the results are below the level that indicates diabetes, your healthcare provider may suggest another test to screen for prediabetes.
● Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
A blood test called the oral glucose tolerance test requires measuring blood sugar levels twice. After a person has been without food or other liquids for at least eight hours, blood is collected for the first time.
Two to three hours after consuming a particular sugary beverage, blood is collected and examined once more. Medical specialists can observe the procedure to see how the body reacts to sugar. This test is frequently done to examine pregnant women for gestational diabetes.
Who Should undergo the Test?
Given that diabetes is curable, early detection is crucial. To reduce weight, making lifestyle adjustments like eating a balanced diet and exercising frequently can be helpful. Since many people with type 2 diabetes are unaware of their condition, it is advisable to undergo the Hba1c test for diabetes if you are at risk or experiencing symptoms.
Testing for type 2 diabetes is advised when:
● Being obese or overweight
● Low amounts of physical activity
● Sugary or processed food-heavy diet
● Having a baby who was more than 9 pounds at delivery or having a history of gestational diabetes
Some Risk Factors of Type 2 Diabetes
● Family history of prediabetes or Type 2 diabetes.
● Being Black, Asian-American race or Pacific Islander.
● Having overweight.
● Having high blood pressure.
● Having low HDL cholesterol and high triglyceride level.
● Being physically inactive.
● Being age 45 or older.
Conclusion
High blood sugar is a symptom of type 2 diabetes, a dangerous medical illness caused by improper glucose metabolism. You can find out if you have type 2 diabetes or prediabetes by checking your blood sugar levels. Anyone who is suspected of having diabetes or exhibiting symptoms ought to be checked. The fasting blood sugar test, the haemoglobin A1C test, the random blood sugar test, and the oral glucose tolerance test are just a few of the blood sugar tests that can be employed. Which test is most appropriate for you will be decided by your healthcare practitioner.
Your healthcare practitioner will go over the steps with you if the findings show that you have type 2 diabetes or prediabetes. Some of the examples are- additional tests, dietary and activity modifications, and medications.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.