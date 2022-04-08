April 8: Dreaming for a government job in India? Here is the information on various types of government jobs in India that you can apply for. The Indian government offers a variety of job opportunities for the youths of the country. From teaching to engineering, there are many highest-paying government jobs available for those who want to work in the government sector. Let us take a look at some of the opportunities that are helpful to make your dream true.
Government Job Classification By Nature Of Work:
There are many types of government jobs in India. The following is a list of some of the most common types of government jobs, classified by the nature of the work:
1. Civil Service Jobs
Every year, lakhs of students appear for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in order to get recruited into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) among other government jobs.
2. Military Service Jobs
Military Service Jobs help in maintaining the internal security of the nation and also protect its borders from external threats. This sector provides various opportunities for the youths of our country. They include positions such as soldiers, sailors, and airmen.
3. Judicial Service Jobs:
Candidates who wish to pursue a career in the judiciary can appear for the Judicial Services Examination, which is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and some of the positions such as judges, lawyers, and prosecutors.
4. Regulatory Service Jobs
Regulatory Service Jobs can be found in a variety of industries, including banking, insurance, healthcare, and manufacturing. They work with management to create and implement policies and procedures and ensure that employees are following them.
5. Social Service Jobs:
The positions like social workers, child welfare officers, and healthcare professionals are some of the roles in social service jobs that help to make a difference in your community.
Some of the other types include Technical service jobs, Executive Service Jobs, Legislative Service Jobs, Educational Service Jobs, and Health Service Jobs.
Government Job Classification by Level of Authority:
There are also many types of government jobs, classified by the level of authority that the position has. The following is a list of some of the most common types of government jobs, classified by level of authority:
1. Senior Management Jobs
Central government jobs are those which are conducted by the central government of India, while state government jobs are those which are conducted by the state governments of India. Each state has its own Public Service Commission (PSC), which is responsible for conducting competitive examinations for recruitment to various posts in the state government.
2. Middle Management Jobs
Middle Management Jobs are important because they keep the government running smoothly by ensuring that everyone is doing their job, and that everything is organized. There are a number of different Middle Management Jobs in the government, including managers of programs, managers of personnel, supervisors of departments, and executives.
3. Entry-Level Jobs:
The first step to getting an entry-level government job is finding the right position for you. There are many different types of entry-level jobs available such as clerks, assistants, and laborers
4. Top-Level Jobs:
Top-Level Jobs are the highest paying and most prestigious jobs in the company. They are usually given to those with the most experience and expertise; the work nature will be challenging and demanding. They include positions such as the prime minister, the president, and the chief justice.
5. Quasi-Governmental Jobs:
Quasi-Governmental Jobs are those that are created by the government but operate through independent, semi-autonomous organizations. These jobs are usually in support of a specific mission or industry and often come with certain benefits and protections not afforded to regular employees.
Difference between Central Government and State Government Jobs
The Indian government offers a variety of job options for those seeking employment. The types of government jobs in India can be broadly classified into two categories: central government jobs and state government jobs.
Applying For a Government Job in India
The process of applying for a government job in India is generally very competitive. The first step is to take a written examination, which is conducted by either the UPSC or the SSC. The next step is to clear an interview, which is conducted by a panel of experts.
Overview on The Types Of Indian Government Jobs
You can make your dream true by getting a job in the government sector in India. There are various types of government jobs in India that offer different levels of security, pay scales, and other benefits. The Government of India offers numerous job opportunities for its citizens across many sectors. So try to get a job in the government sector and enjoy the privileges.