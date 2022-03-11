UAE-India bilateral ties reaching new heights

Ever since the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the UAE the ties between the two nations have strengthened significantly. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signed between India and the UAE on February 19, 2022 to increase trade to USD 100 billion over the next five years is a landmark that will open doors to more financial, technological and human capital exchange, going forward
The UAE-India ties have strengthened significantly over the past few years, thanks to the continuous efforts by the leadership of both nations. In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the UAE in more than 30 years. This was followed by Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s visit to New Delhi in 2016 as the guest of honour during India’s Republic Day celebrations.
Since then, the two countries have enhanced their ties in key areas including economy, trade and culture, among others. With shared economic foresight and geopolitical perspective, India-UAE relations have expanded beyond horizons. The two continue to work towards strengthening cooperation in many domains of mutual interest including investment, education, health, defence and technology.
Economy: Growing ties
On February 19 this year, the UAE and India signed a crucial trade agreement to expand economic ties between the two countries and increase trade to USD 100 billion over the next five years. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), expected to come into effect in May, was inaugurated during a virtual meeting between Narendra Modi and Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince.
In a recent media interview, UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, hailed the free trade agreement between the two countries as a comprehensive deal that will go beyond trade relations. The CEPA would open doors to a variety of financial, technological and human capital exchange, he noted.
The pact is also aimed at generating 10 lakh jobs in labour-oriented sectors in both countries, including footwear, textiles, handlooms, jewellery and leather, along with boosting exports to the UAE market from India.
Standing together to confront conflicts
During the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution against Russia’s military aggression in Ukraine, India called for resolving the matter through dialogue and diplomacy.
“India urges all member states to demonstrate their commitment to the principles of the UN Charter, to international law, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states,” India’s permanent representative to the UN, T S Tirumurti said.
Voicing India’s views, the UAE also urged all parties in the Ukraine dispute to exercise self-restraint, de-escalate, and dissolve the crisis through dialogue and diplomatic means.
“The UAE is following the ongoing events in Ukraine with great concern, and articulates its firm position on the need to de-escalate and find a peaceful solution to the crisis between the parties concerned, as well as the need to support efforts aimed at launching channels of dialogue and strengthening diplomatic action at all levels to support the prospects of peace, ensure restoring stability and security, and pave the way for necessary political solutions, in preparation for restoring normalcy,” said UAE’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Jarman.
Further, both the UAE and India have sent critical humanitarian aid consisting of medical equipment, medicines and other relief materials to crisis-hit Ukraine via Poland.
“Sending medical supplies and relief aid to Ukraine is part of the UAE’s steadfast commitment to essential humanitarian needs in conflicts involving civilians, especially women and children, and to provide whatever assistance we can in a concerning humanitarian situation,” said Salem A Al Kaabi, UAE’s Ambassador to Ukraine.
War against Covid-19
The UAE and India worked hand-in-hand to overcome the repercussions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic across the world. At a time when India was grappling with rising cases of Covid-19, the UAE extended their heartfelt support and sent a special cargo with medical aid including ventilators, bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAPs) and other medical supplies to India.
In 2020, both sides agreed on an ‘air bubble arrangement’ to facilitate easy movement of people between the two countries despite Covid-19 related concerns.
Such efforts have bolstered the friendly relations shared by the two countries and enhanced the commitment to support each other through challenges posed by internal and external factors.
Celebrating Indian community in UAE
With more than 3.50 million Indians living in the Emirates, the UAE is home to one of the largest Indian communities in the world. Narendra Modi expressed India’s faith and admiration for the UAE leadership for consistently supporting Indians during challenging times such as the Covid-19 pandemic. Similarly, the UAE leadership has been appreciative of the massive contribution of the Indian community to the growth and development of the country.
Keeping the diverse linguistic and cultural ethos of India alive, the Emirates’ community conducts social and cultural programmes, and activities, in which all sections of the Indian community participate actively.