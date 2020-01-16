UC DRIVE LAUNCHED IN INDIA-OFFERS 20GB FREE STORAGE

UC Browser announced the imminent launch of in-app cloud storage space in India, recognized as one of the largest markets for UC Browser. It is UC Drive’s first launch in the Indian market. A 20 GB free plan is a bona fide rarity in cloud storage, and UC Drive delivers it right from the beginning. UC Drive allows users to save online downloadable content while they are browsing within UC Browser. To celebrate the launch, and extend the users an enriching experience of the brand’s new feature, UC Drive will give it’s users to try their luck to win a wide range of prizes including 20-gram real gold, smartphones, and various coupons from Amazon.in, OYO and GrabOn worth up to 50 million rupees.
UC Drive enables secure, and decentralized cloud solution. It provides 20 GB free storage and strives to provide individual users with unlimited browsing and downloading experience. UC Drive is positively a one-stop solution to work seamlessly with your browsing experience.
With the ongoing digital transformation, getting the best cloud storage continues to be paramount. UC Drive offers cloud storage at its finest. It’s not only efficient but also doesn’t take up your internal storage, and is far more convenient than carrying a hard drive around everywhere.
Although permanent drive in Google and Amazon is already been used by users, however with its 20GB drive users will experience lighter in-browser drive that combats the hassles of limited phone storage. With the advent of smart devices users have been experiencing obstacles with respect to storage and frequent hanging of phone. The new UC DRIVE promises to be a ready made solution to all such problems.
UC Drive is an in-app cloud storage space within UC Browser, developed by UCWeb, a business within Alibaba Innovation Initiatives Business Group.It offers seamless integration, versatility, and stellar storage solutions as compared to the existing cloud storage.