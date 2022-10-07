Udit Ghosh Helps Businesses Grow Three-Folds With His Personal Branding Techniques Your personal brand is synonymous with your business, which is why you must develop your brand to stand out.

What image does the word "brand" bring to your mind? It could be Apple, Nike, or Coca-Cola. How long would your list continue before your name shows up? Yes, exactly! You may not realize it, but companies that provide products and services, or celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, are not the only brands today. It is also you. Every person in this day and age has a skill that someone needs and can be paid for. It's time to take advantage of that by developing your brand.
The question now is, what exactly is a personal brand? Your personal brand focuses solely on you. Just as a company's brand includes its products or services, logo, taglines, color palette, name, mission, vision, and voice, your personal brand encompasses your name, image, statement that defines you, competitive edge, products/services, personal qualities, and audience. However, a personal brand is more than just tangible and visual attributes. It focuses more on the emotions, ideas, and perceptions people have of you.
A personal brand is not just marketing jargon, but a tool that can be wielded to grow your business. The co-founder of Tick Tigers, Udit Ghosh, discusses how developing your personal brand can help your business grow exponentially.
Why Build A Personal Brand? A brand does not grow purely by offering the lowest price or unparalleled customer service. Sure, these factors contribute to a strategic advantage. What truly distinguishes a brand, however, are the people behind it. People prefer doing business with people they know and like, says Udit. This is why it becomes crucial to building a personal brand.
Udit worked for several MNCs and top corporations, OYO being his last employer, before starting his own business. He quit his job and started a B2B lead generation company, bringing leads for various businesses. While working with these businesses, Udit concluded that many of them produced high-quality work but were frequently underpaid because they lacked authority and personal branding, which made the clients have little faith in them. It further posed a challenge for companies to attract new customers and charge a premium for their services. At that point, the idea to launch a digital marketing firm that could aid brands and individuals in expanding their companies through social media and digital transformation came to him.
The main goal of creating a personal brand, according to Udit, is to ensure that your target audience perceives you the way you intend them to and avoid having someone else create a persona for you. Udit has assisted over a hundred digital entrepreneurs worldwide in developing a personal brand, which has resulted in their business growth and a three-fold revenue boost.
How Can Your Personal Brand Help Your Business Grow? Udit explains that when you start to develop your personal brand, you begin to position yourself as an expert in your field. The main takeaway is that you should establish yourself in a way that makes you recognizable. By developing content that shares your insights and expertise or innovative techniques that have never been spoken about, you easily distinguish yourself.
Having an online presence and consistently expressing your authentic views allows the right customers to find you. Personal branding also allows you to make genuine connections, which also leads to your clients recommending you to others. Udit believes that your brand is the core of your business and that it can help you build authenticity and credibility.
Finally, Udit believes that just as Rome was not built in a day, building a strong personal brand also requires consistent efforts. But once you build a brand that is credible and trustworthy, you are surely going to grow your business!