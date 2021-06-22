UK Colleges Requiring a Coronavirus Vaccine for fall

The world has changed a lot in the past year, one important thing that we learned is that life is full of uncertainty. Now when life in the UK is slowly coming back to normal, the education system is also taking the lead in regaining normalcy.
Education in UK colleges came to a halt when COVID-19 was on the rise. It was made clear that student’s wellbeing is the top-most priority and no compromises with be made in this regard. Teaching methods evolved through Zoom calls and video conferences.
It was a difficult time for teachers as well as students, but thankfully it has passed.
Good news for all the college students who are currently enrolled in UK colleges or thinking of pursuing their degree, is that it has become mandatory for students to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The government of the UK is striving to be the first-ever fully vaccinated country in the world. The UK government was criticized for their vaccination program initially as people seemed to have little to no trust in the capabilities of the government or the efficacy of the vaccine.
So far, the statistics are surprisingly good, as to date almost 38 million people in the UK are vaccinated.
The coronavirus vaccine is injected at vaccination sites all across the country. The purpose of including college students in the vaccinated population is to make them resistant against the deadly virus and enable them to go back to regular classes and reside in student halls safely.
The vaccination statistics of the UK are looking good with
• 28% of the total population vaccinated with at least 1 dose
• 35.4% of the total population is fully vaccinated
The present vaccination drive in the country is more than satisfactory and the government has decided to both local as well as international students will be vaccinated on a priority basis.
Educational Year in the UK
The fall season will start from September and last till November, which also marks the start of the academic year in the UK. Even though the world is still fighting off repercussions caused by the coronavirus, the educational system is said to be returning to its original routine.
With all necessary precautions in place, the colleges will open for the fall semester.
The uncertainty of 2020 caused many foreign students to return to their home countries. This resulted in a very disturbed educational year with classes either being cancelled or conducted online.
The coronavirus outbreak was disastrous at the time and there was a dire need for a solution in order to guarantee immunity and ensure safety.
The administration of universities in the UK is working to implement safety and health policies for college students.
In order to implement a safe and healthy environment in colleges and universities, the government has imposed a law that every person present on campus should be vaccinated for COVID-19.
Problems Encountered by College Students
Since college students are away from home, they are always on the hunt for great self-storage outlets offering units at economical prices around their campuses. Local storage spaces were filled with student belongings during the outbreak of COVID-19 and throughout the year.
As students went back home unexpectedly they left their belongings in storage units at self storage outlets to refrain from having to pay rent for personal accommodation and that too indefinitely. Local storage companies were a blessing in disguise during this time and students were grateful to have a service that could keep their belongings safe.
These local storage spaces and self-storage-outlets were God sent help for students.
Suggestions for Students Returning for Fall Semester
International students returning for the fall semester are advised to check with their universities and discuss the precautionary measures regarding the virus. Some helpful suggestions gathered from students present at the campus are given below.
• Since there is still an air of uncertainty regarding the educational year, foreign students should keep an eye out for a reasonable local storage space for emergency situations
• Try to get vaccinated as early as possible. The only way to beat the virus is to get vaccinated with 2 jabs.
• Bring minimum stuff along. Try to pack light and plan for the things you will need in the UK. You can always go out and buy things instead of bringing everything along with you on long-haul flights.
• Stay positive and don’t indulge in believing or spreading rumors. In such hard times, people tend to panic and trust anything and everything they hear. Whenever you hear disturbing news regarding the vaccine or the virus, take measures to confirm the news with an authentic source.
• We know that the pandemic has been hard on everyone. Everyone is affected in one way or another. Be considerate towards each other and offer help to anyone you can. You can also offer your spare room as local storage space on lower rent to other college students.
• Do not fret if you have skipped a lesson or two, or a full semester. You made it through a pandemic! Pat yourself on the back. Just take everything one day at a time. You will cover everything soon.
• Students are advised to maintain social distance and avoid large gatherings, even when they are vaccinated.
• College students are encouraged to participate in extra-curricular activities. Having high spirits will result in a positive outlook on life.
• We know that the current situation has tested everyone so you can ask your student body if you need help of any kind. Don’t shy away from asking for help or assistance.
The world in its entirety has changed, the pandemic changed us, and it changed everything.
The education system went through some tough times previously. However, things are now looking better with schools, colleges and universities reopening again. It is imperative to get vaccinated as soon as possible to avoid any unfortunate circumstances and to remain safe and healthy.
Students, teachers, and staff members of these reputed educational institutions should respect this policy as it is only for their own well-being.