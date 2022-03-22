"UMngomezulu's passion for music runs parallel to his thirst for knowledge"

UMngomezulu is a South African DJ/Producer who is currently well respected in the South African electronic music industry. Obtaining a diploma in radio broadcasting,a diploma in music production and currently working on a degree in business administration. UMngomezulu with an incredibly bright future ahead of him no matter the chosen path, it is very exciting for him to be exhibiting the intricate, sophisticated and mature sound of his music with his recent releases.
Thulasizwe Mngomezulu known as UMngomezulu formally known as Deepland, originally from Kwa Zulu Natal who has been in the music industry for a while came very hard gaining respect from legends like Vinny Da Vinci, Lars Behrenroth, Fish Go Deep, 2Lani De Warrior and more. He is a hard working individual who had to create a balance between being a college student and a DJ/Producer, his music is well respected by many as it is influenced by different musical cultures and environments.
UMngomezulu always seeks new knowledge in understanding and keeping up with the music scene today. Music evolves over time and many music genres changes, so understanding the whole changes comes in very handy for him and helped him gain more knowledge and understanding what is happening in the music industry. He believes that a lot of producers must never be afraid of trying new things and exploring musically, music must be exciting and fun so looking for new ideas actually helps a brand to grow. Collaborations with other creatives is very important you learn more which is a powerful tool, most successful artists in the world collaborate with other artists which gains them more knowledge, respect, reach and growth. As the year began UMngomezulu is currently working with different vocal artists because most of his previous releases are instrumentals so it's about time he delivers a different approach to the music industry.
UMngomezulu has music releases on labels such as Candid Beings, Deep Obsession, Deepershades, Afromove and more. His currently working on his debut album titled "Remedies From Zululand" under his own independent record label called "Emotional Music Recordings", it's his first time releasing an album as UMngomezulu so 2022 is going to be an exciting year for him.
Follow UMngomezulu on his socials below
Twitter - https://mobile.twitter.com/UMngomezulu_
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/umngomezulu/